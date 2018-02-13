search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Any Indian misadventure to be paid in its own coin, says Pak defence minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2018, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Pak's response comes a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed Pak for recent terrorist attacks in J&K.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, on Tuesday, warned that any Indian aggression will be met with an equal and proportionate response. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, on Tuesday, warned that any Indian aggression will be met with an equal and proportionate response. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: A day after India blamed Pakistan for the recent terrorist attacks in Army and CRPF camps in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, on Tuesday, warned that any Indian aggression will be met with an equal and proportionate response.

“Pakistan will pay India in its own coin in case of any Indian misadventure,” Khan said. “Any Indian aggression, strategic miscalculation, or misadventure regardless of its scale, mode, or location, will not go unpunished and shall be met with an equal and proportionate response.”

 

On Monday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said Pakistan “will pay for this misadventure” that has killed six soldiers and a civilian. Security forces also killed three militants. Sitharaman had said that India has compiled evidence against the militants and will hand it over to Pakistan. “[Despite] giving dossiers after dossiers, Pakistan has not taken any action,” she had said, adding that Islamabad’s culpability in such attacks had been “proved over and over again”.

Also Read: Pak will pay for this misadventure: Nirmala Sitharaman on J&K attacks

The Defence Minister said Pakistan was expanding the arch of terror to areas south of Pir Panjal, and the Pakistani Army resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration.

"Terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is sponsored by Masood Azhar. He resides in Pakistan and derives support from there," Sitharaman, who was in Jammu on Monday, told media.

Tags: pakistan defence minister, khurram dastgir khan, nirmala sitharaman, terrorist attacks in j&k
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Pak will pay for this misadventure: Nirmala Sitharaman on J&K attacks


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman gives blowjob to man on stage for free cocktails at Russian nightclub

Reports also claim that the woman was offered a club membership along with the three drinks. (Photo: Screengrab) 
 

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

Wadhwani's collection beautifully entwines luminosity and darkness with handcrafted textures and motifs and is inspired by the juxtaposition of light and shadow created during day and night.
 

Doctors pull out 14 worms from eye of woman affected by rare condition

Most people avoid the condition as they usually wave flies away from their face (Photo: YouTube)
 

Valentine’s Day 2018: Young Mumbai chef whips up diabetic desserts for special day

Meet Harsh Kedia, at 21, the young lad from Mumbai is already whipping up a storm with his diabetic desserts.
 

Illuminati is real, claims former Canadian Defense Minister

The statement made him the highest ranking government official worldwide to do so. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Video: Ultimate Dad joke involves 12'' dildo, airport security and a red-faced son

We all may have been embarrassed by our parents, but not like this. (Photo: Facebook/ Ted Andressen)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Poor should also stay clean, it doesn't cost: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Pointing out at the lack of hygiene, created especially by street vendors outside the state's biggest medical facility in Panaji, Parrikar said it costs less to stay clean. (Photo: AP)

Defence ministry gives nod to Rs 15,935 Cr plan to buy guns for military

The defence ministry will also procure light machine guns worth Rs 1,819 crore. (Representational Image | AFP)

Aiyar must be expelled lest BJP takes advantage of remarks: Cong leader

Mani Shankar Aiyar said, 'Thousands of people, whom I don't know, hug me, wish me. I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan. So I am happy to be here. They are clapping for me because I speak of peace.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will make GST single-slab tax, cap it at 'decent' level, if voted to power: Rahul

'We had the idea of having one tax and put those large number of items that are used by poor people and common man outside the GST. Cap the single tax at 18 per cent. That was our GST,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: AP)

Funds available, will invest Rs 73,000 crore to ensure rail safety: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that modernising of Railways would not only address rail safety, but also punctuality, which has been flagged as a key area of concern by travellers. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham