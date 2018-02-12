search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak will have to pay for misadventure: Sitharaman on J&K terrorist attacks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Jammu on Monday to meet the injured soldiers, civilians and assess the security situation.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'Activities of terrorists in the hinterlands are severely curtailed due to relentless efforts of security forces.' (Photo: ANI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'Activities of terrorists in the hinterlands are severely curtailed due to relentless efforts of security forces.' (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the terrorists who attacked the Jammu Army camp "enjoyed some local support and had handlers across the border."

The Defence Minister, who arrived in Jammu on Monday to meet the injured soldiers and civilians and assess the security situation, said, "I wish to express my deepest condolences on loss of lives of our soldiers. I compliment the valour of our brave soldiers."

 

Sitharaman further said that Pakistan has been violating ceasefire to help infiltrators.

"Activities of terrorists in the hinterlands are severely curtailed due to relentless efforts of security forces," the defence minister added.

"Six fatal casualties, including a civilian were caused by the terrorists. Three terrorists have been eliminated. There were reports of four terrorists. The fourth terrorist must have been a guide and may not have entered the Camp area," Sitharaman said.

She also said, "All the evidences collected have been compiled. Definitely they will be given to Pakistan. Even after giving dossiers after dossiers Pakistan has not taken any action."

The defence minister said, "Giving the evidences to Pakistan will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure."

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, sunjwan army camp terror attack, karan nagar crpf camp attack, terrorism, pakistan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Study claims to have found what Jesus actually dressed like

Only the rich back then wore long tunics (Photo: AFP)
 

New Zealander launches 'India Survival Guide' for expats, in shuddh Hindi

Karl Rock, an expat from New Zealand currently living in Delhi has won many Indian hearts with his fluent Hindi generally and with his video ‘Foreigner Surprising Indians with Hindi’ specifically. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

The terminal will have a craft village, an indoor forest, craft walls, tea gardens and terracotta flooring.
 

Is Hardik Pandya dating Elli AvrRam? Here’s what Bollywood actress said

In January, it was reported that the all-rounder was dating Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. (Photo: AP / Instagram)
 

MWC 2018: Here are the most anticipated phones at the biggest mobile fair

Over 2,300 exhibitors from across the globe will gather in Barcelona flaunt new hardware, ideas, and innovations. (Representativie Image: Galaxy S9 leak by Evan Blass)
 

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce, experts claim

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India should be 'more nuanced' in its approach towards China: Ex-diplomat

Addressing a conference titled 'Enhancing India-China People to People Relations,' at Chennai, Former Indian Ambassador to China, Ashok K Kantha said China has started describing its contested territorial claims including with India as 'non-negotiable.' (Photo: ANI)

Protests grip Allahabad over murder of 26-yr-old law student, bus set ablaze

Students at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh shouted slogans on the streets, hurled stones and set fire to a bus on Monday over the killing of 26-year-old law student at a restaurant by a group of men on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

War not an option, talk with Pakistan to end bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti on Monday once again advocated resumption of peace dialogue with Pakistan which, she said, was vital in order to seek an end to the suffering of the people of the State. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

LeT claims responsibility of terror attack at Karan Nagar CRPF camp

Two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

DMK moves court to remove Jaya portrait from House, 'she was corrupt'

The plea alleged that the Speaker has 'arbitrarily' taken a decision on February 10 to unveil a portrait of Jayalalithaa in the Assembly hall on Monday in the presence of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham