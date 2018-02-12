Pak will have to pay for misadventure: Sitharaman on J&K terrorist attacks

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'Activities of terrorists in the hinterlands are severely curtailed due to relentless efforts of security forces.' (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the terrorists who attacked the Jammu Army camp "enjoyed some local support and had handlers across the border."

The Defence Minister, who arrived in Jammu on Monday to meet the injured soldiers and civilians and assess the security situation, said, "I wish to express my deepest condolences on loss of lives of our soldiers. I compliment the valour of our brave soldiers."

Sitharaman further said that Pakistan has been violating ceasefire to help infiltrators.

"Activities of terrorists in the hinterlands are severely curtailed due to relentless efforts of security forces," the defence minister added.

"Six fatal casualties, including a civilian were caused by the terrorists. Three terrorists have been eliminated. There were reports of four terrorists. The fourth terrorist must have been a guide and may not have entered the Camp area," Sitharaman said.

She also said, "All the evidences collected have been compiled. Definitely they will be given to Pakistan. Even after giving dossiers after dossiers Pakistan has not taken any action."

The defence minister said, "Giving the evidences to Pakistan will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure."