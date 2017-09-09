Nation, Current Affairs

Gurgaon: Protest over 7-yr-old's killing; father demands action against school

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 9, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Lawyer of the victim’s father said the principal of the Ryan International School has been suspended.
The 7-year-old schoolboy was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning. (Photos: ANI Twitter/PTI)
Gurgaon: Father of the seven-year-old boy, who was killed allegedly by school bus conductor on the campus on Friday, has demanded action against the management of Ryan International School in Bhondsi, Gurgaon.

The victim’s father, Varun Thakur, on Saturday morning reached Police Commissioner's office with lawyer to demand action against the school management.

Lawyer of the victim’s father said the principal of the school has been suspended.

Varun had, after his son’s murder, questioned the safety of students in the school. “If children are murdered in schools, then on what belief we can leave them for 8 hrs there,” ANI had quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, people on Saturday gathered outside the school to protest against the murder of the schoolboy, who was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning.

On Friday evening, police detained 10 people, including a gardener and drivers, conductors and school staff, for questioning in the case. They later arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for the murder of the boy, Pradhuman Thakur.

Police said Kumar attempted to sexually abuse Pradhuman, but when the boy raised an alarm the accused killed him.

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur, 7, lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, they said.

"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

Varun, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence.

However, the school authority denied the allegations and said, “The kid was alive when we saw him lying in the pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately”.

