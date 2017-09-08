Nation, Current Affairs

Gurgaon: 7-yr-old boy brutally murdered in school, police detain 3

PTI/ANI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 7:00 pm IST
The body of the Class 2 student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School.
Body of a class 2 student was recovered from a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi. (Photo: ANI)
 Body of a class 2 student was recovered from a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi. (Photo: ANI)

Gurgaon: The father of a seven-year-old boy, who was found dead at Ryan International School in Sohna area of Gurgaon on Friday morning, has said it was a "clear case of murder" and has questioned the safety of students on the campus.

“If children are murdered in schools, then on what belief we can leave them for 8 hrs there,” ANI quoted the father, Varun Thakur, as saying.

Meanwhile, police have detained three suspects – bus conductor, driver and a school staff member.

The body of the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in the toilet of the school, police said.

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur, 7, lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, they said.

"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said.

Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Varun, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said.

"I dropped him today at around 7:30 am. He was happy," the grieving father said.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.

Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.

Tags: student murdered, child murder, crime against children, ryan international school
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon


