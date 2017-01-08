30 mn Indians abroad respected for their work: PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Nation, Current Affairs

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held on January 8 every year to commemorate return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa.
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru.

He was accompanied by his Portugal counterpart Dr Antonio Costa, who is the Chief Guest for the event.

President Pranab Mukherjee will confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman on Monday.

On the first day, the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas was inaugurated by Suriname Vice President Micheal Ashwin Adhin, along with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel, Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh and Karnataka Ministers R.V. Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge.

The convention is an important platform for engagement of the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on January 8 every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.

“This is a stage where the host and the guest are the same,” said Modi speaking at the event.

Speaking about Indians living abroad, Modi said, “30 million Indians abroad are valued not just for strength in numbers but for contributions to India and to countries where they live.”

Praising the Indian diaspora, he said it represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values.

“For my government and for me personally, engagement with overseas Indian community has been a priority,” he added.

Tags: pravasi bharatiya divas, narendra modi, antonio costa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

