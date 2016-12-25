Nation, Crime

Hyderabad ISIS module made bombs using chikki and talcum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K K ABDUL RAHOOF
Published Dec 25, 2016, 2:28 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 2:42 am IST
These members also used code words ‘desktop’ and ‘training desktop’ for guns and arms-training respectively.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad ISIS module had been using code words like ‘chawal pakana’ for explosive manufacturing, and words 'Chikki’, ‘talcum powder' and ‘maggi’ for the various ingredients of explosives. National Investigation Agency sleuths have, in their charge-sheet, alleged that when the eight members of the module talked over phone or directly, they used specific code words to avoid any suspicion. 

These members also used code words ‘desktop’ and ‘training desktop’ for guns and arms-training respectively. They also used words like ‘tablet’ probably for target practice. “In some conversations of ISIS suspects Habeeb Mohammed and Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, one of them was heard saying, “One or two training desktops for training have come and one or two more are to come soon,” obviously referring to the weapons that were yet to be received, said the NIA officials in the chargesheet.

Read: Yazdani failed ISIS attempt

The NIA charge-sheet said the ISIS handlers had given specific instructions to the members to do only minimum talking over the phone but talk in detail while personally meeting each another. The accused persons were very cautious in their conversations and took extreme precautions while on mobile phones.

They often made use of code words in their conversations and had been specifically instructed to keep deleting messages and other incriminating material from their mobile phones on a regular basis, said the NIA chargesheet.

Read: Fear of bombs made 8th man quit module

They have been advised to keep the group small. They have also been told to avoid searching for ISIS on the Internet, lead a normal life, and not to share or disclose anything about the group to outsiders. 

According to the officials, the third accused, Habeeb Mohammed, had helped the module to set up a clandestine lab on the first floor of his house. The group members had purchased articles that are required to set up the lab and for preparation of explosives. “While discussing the preparation of these explosives, they used code words,” said an NIA official.

Tags: isis attack, hyderabad bombing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

(Representational image)

Yazdani failed ISIS attempt

Death of Shayb had inspired Yazdani more and encouraged him to go to Syria.
25 Dec 2016 2:18 AM
Mohammed Almashrifi got scared and managed an exit by disappearing on May 15.

Fear of bombs made 8th man quit module

The deserter, Abdul Raoof alias Mohammed Almashrifi, was too scared to handle arms and engage in terrorist activities and exited the group.
25 Dec 2016 2:27 AM

Technology Gallery

Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
The most quirky car in the whole list of cars for the Forza Horizon 3 - The Reliant Supervan III

Yearender 2016: Did you play these games?
China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aamir's Dangal fails to beat opening day collections record of Salman's Sultan

‘Sultan’ was made at an estimated budget of Rs 90 crore, including Rs 20 crore on print and publicity. The budget of ‘Dangal’ is estimated to be Rs 70 crore.
 

Kerala: 94-year-old Chiri Ammachi's toothless laughter is going viral

The nonagenarian from Kerala couldn’t stop laughing even as the narrator was introducing her. (Photo: Facebook Videograb)
 

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

As first lady, Michelle Obama shaped the role around her family

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters and US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

Trump co-chair wants Obama to 'die from mad cow disease', calls 1st lady male

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Rachakonda turns burglary hub

In 1,219 localities, 854 cameras have been installed. Under the government CCTV project, 2,234 CC cameras would be installed.

Delhi: Auto driver touches private parts of 10-yr-old he ferried to school; held

(Representational Image)

UP: Brother kills 7-year-old to claim family property

The accused confessed of committing the crime in order to stake full claim over the parental property. (Representational image)

Kerala police busts currency exchange racket, seize Rs 39.98 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes

Currency seized during raids (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Court orders perjury proceedings against teenager

Representational Picture (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham