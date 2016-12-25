Hyderabad ISIS module made bombs using chikki and talcum

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad ISIS module had been using code words like ‘chawal pakana’ for explosive manufacturing, and words 'Chikki’, ‘talcum powder' and ‘maggi’ for the various ingredients of explosives. National Investigation Agency sleuths have, in their charge-sheet, alleged that when the eight members of the module talked over phone or directly, they used specific code words to avoid any suspicion.

These members also used code words ‘desktop’ and ‘training desktop’ for guns and arms-training respectively. They also used words like ‘tablet’ probably for target practice. “In some conversations of ISIS suspects Habeeb Mohammed and Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, one of them was heard saying, “One or two training desktops for training have come and one or two more are to come soon,” obviously referring to the weapons that were yet to be received, said the NIA officials in the chargesheet.

The NIA charge-sheet said the ISIS handlers had given specific instructions to the members to do only minimum talking over the phone but talk in detail while personally meeting each another. The accused persons were very cautious in their conversations and took extreme precautions while on mobile phones.

They often made use of code words in their conversations and had been specifically instructed to keep deleting messages and other incriminating material from their mobile phones on a regular basis, said the NIA chargesheet.

They have been advised to keep the group small. They have also been told to avoid searching for ISIS on the Internet, lead a normal life, and not to share or disclose anything about the group to outsiders.

According to the officials, the third accused, Habeeb Mohammed, had helped the module to set up a clandestine lab on the first floor of his house. The group members had purchased articles that are required to set up the lab and for preparation of explosives. “While discussing the preparation of these explosives, they used code words,” said an NIA official.