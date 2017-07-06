No local tax for now: Tamil Nadu theatres' owners call off strike

Chennai: On Thursday, theatres' owners and distributors in Tamil Nadu finally called off their strike against GST. The decision was taken after the state government said they will form a committee to decide on municipal tax.

"We are withdrawing our strike. From tomorrow theaters will be open," Abhirami Ramanathan, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Distributors Association told ANI.

He added, "A committee of Govt and our representatives formed to sort out the issue of tax, so we have decided to call off strike."

Tamil Nadu theatres' owners and distributors were demanding withdrawal of 30 per cent local body tax on movie tickets. Nearly 1,000 cinema halls in the state have remained shut since July 3 with exhibitors going ahead with their stir to protest imposition of 30 per cent local body tax in addition to 28 per cent GST.

The issue also echoed in the ongoing Assembly session with opposition parties DMK and Congress raising it. Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani told members that the government would give due consideration to problems of all sections of people.

Besides the local tax, a GST of 18 per cent has been fixed for tickets priced below Rs 100 and 28 per cent for those above Rs 100.

Association members had also met Finance Minister D Jayakumar who assured them that the government was with them and the matter required a decision at the policy level.

In addition to that, the members of the Tamil Film Producers Council, the South Indian Artistes Association, along with the theatre owners and distributors, had met Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday. However, the meeting did not bring any positive result in the end.

Stars from the industry also voiced their opinions on the boiling topic of the implementation of GST. While Kamal Haasan released a statement, superstar Rajinikanth requested the government to consider the demand of theatre owners and distributors to withdraw the 30 per cent local body tax imposed on the film industry by sending out a tweet.