All states except Tamil Nadu resisting GST: Kamal Haasan

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan has been quite vocal about his political and social views, and the legendary actor has once again expressed his opinion unabashedly.

The national award winning superstar has expressed his views on the boiling topic of the implementation of GST. There has been a state of crisis in Tamil Nadu, after theatre owners decided to shut shop post a 30% taxation that got levied.

The Producer's council had also urged the Centre to levy the least possible taxation to regional cinema.

Read his statement here:

Neighbouring states like Kerala have totally desisted from levying anymore state tax on Cinema over and above GST. The film industry requested the CM of Kerala Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan and he through his Finance minister quickly announced that Kerala will not be levying anymore taxes on the already beleaguered film business. Karnataka has gone even further to facilitate the well being of the film industry. Telangana and Andhra are also doing their best for their film industries. It is only Tamil Nadu Govt. That has brought it to 30%. Film making in this State has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime. All factions of the Industry are agitated. I am trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self serving and avaricious politician.

While earlier Bihar used to be the nation's whipping boy when it came to corruption, Tamil Nadu has left Bihar far behind. Film Industry is one among the many Industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the State. I anticipate even stronger protests soon.

We of the Tamil film industry are trying to make our demands in one voice. So there are no dissident voices for the government to split the unity with.