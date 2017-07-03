Entertainment, Kollywood

2.0 lyricist Madhan Karky slashes remuneration to aid Kollywood during GST crisis

Published Jul 3, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Tamil Film Producers Council President Vishal has been trying his best to smoothly resolve the situation.
 Rajinikanth in a still from 'Enthiran' and Madhan Karky.

Mumbai: While the implementation of GST has affected multiple sectors across consumer strata, the entertainment industry has been bearing the brunt as well, with a staggering 30% taxation forced onto it.

The Tamil Nadu film fraternity had made its displeasure evident, with theatre owners shutting shop indefinitely and the Producer’s Council urging the centre to levy the least possible taxation to regional cinema.

Delivering strength to the movement, popular Kollywood lyricist Madhan Karky stated that he’s willing to slash his remuneration to help the industry grappled with tax woes.

“Until the revision, I am willing to reduce 15% off my remuneration for songs and dialogues, if that would help the industry,” Karky, son of legendary lyricist Vairamuthu said.

Though Tamil Film Producers Council President Vishal has been trying his best to smoothly resolve the situation, the theatre owners have been unwilling to compromise.

“A government order was passed on Friday, declaring that in addition to GST, the state will levy 30% entertainment tax which will be collected by local bodies. We have heard the pleas of the affected producers. We will discuss what needs to be done,” Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatre Owners Federation president Abirami Ramanathan had said.

