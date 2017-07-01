Entertainment, Kollywood

GST: TN film fraternity urges Centre to put regional cinema in the lowest slab

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
President of Tamil Nadu's Film Producers Council, Vishal said that it is going to affect cinema, adversely.
Actor Vishal.
Mumbai: The Tamil Nadu film fraternity, together with all the South Indian industries, have come together to send a collective representation to the Central Government, requesting them to put the regional cinema in the ‘least slab’.

President of Tamil Nadu's Film Producers Council, Vishal told ANI, "Of course, there will be adverse effects to every industry, not only film industry, but all sectors of business, especially regional cinema, which is fixed in the highest slab 28 percent."

"It is going to make a big impact and we have given our representation. In fact, all South Indian industries have together sent a collective representation to the central government asking them to put regional cinema in the least slab because one crore film and a 1,000 cr Hollywood film is in the same tax slab, so that is definitely going to affect the regional cinema," Vishal added.

Vishal further stated that they have requested the Centre and the Finance Minister to put the regional cinema in the least slab, non regional films in the next slab and the foreign language films in the highest slab, so that it does not affect the viewership.

Earlier on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce announced an indefinite shutdown of theatres across Tamil Nadu from July 3 due to lack of clarity on the tax amount that will be levied after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation.

