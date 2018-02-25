Sridevi passes away in Dubai at 54, funeral tomorrow afternoon

Mumbai: Sridevi breathed her last on Sunday morning, where she was in Dubai after attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding there.

As per the latest reports, Sridevi’s body will leave from Dubai at 9.30 pm IST and will arrive in Pawan Hans Mumbai at midnight, around 2 am-3 am.

An official statement from the team said, “Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow.”

Celebrities will supposedly pay their respects to her from around 7 am to 10 am on Monday at her bungalow in Versova, which will be followed by her last rites, which will be held at approximately 1 pm in Pawan Hans, Vile Parle.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Sridevi passes away in Dubai at 54

This will reportedly be followed by Chautha that will be held on Tuesday i.e. on February 27.

The latest being heard is that Anil Ambani has sent a chartered flight to Dubai to collect Sridevi’s mortal remains.

The delay in issuing of final reports to start the remaining procedures for repatriation, led to the much-delayed departure from Dubai.

“This will take time,” an official source told Gulf News at around 4:15pm.

Also Read: RIP Sridevi: The scintillating filmography of an iconic actress

The actress reportedly fainted due to the massive cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before her arrival.

Last seen in ‘Mom’, the last film to have her on-screen presence will be Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming romantic sci-fi movie ‘Zero’. The actress plays a cameo role in the movie.