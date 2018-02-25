RIP Sridevi: See her unseen pics with Boney Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi, who lasted a remarkable career spanning over four decades, passed away in Dubai on Sunday morning. She was 54.

Sridevi, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she, along with her family, attended her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

As we remember the actress, here’s taking a look at some of her unseen pictures:

Some unseen pictures of Sridevi.

