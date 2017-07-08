Entertainment, Bollywood

Govinda vents his anger on Jagga Jassos makers after his part removed from film

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 8, 2017, 10:00 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 11:30 am IST
The actor took to Twitter to express his frustration at the 'negative stories' on him with regards to the film.
Govinda with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of 'Jagga Jasoos.'
Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ has been in the news for the numerous delays it went through and the relationship between the ex-couple.

The couple has kept their differences aside and have been on a promotion spree, making joint appearances at the SIIMA Awards in Abu Dhabi and much more.

Another factor related to the film which has made news has been the presence or rather the absence of Govinda in the detective drama.

The film has been in the making for the 3-4 years now and according to reports Govinda was always a part of it, with a picture of the actor's bearded avatar with the leads going viral recently.

However, the director Anurag Basu later cleared the air that he had shot with Govinda for a few days, but his part has eventually not made it to the final cut of the film, with Ranbir adding that it was a big loss for them.

Govinda, perhaps unaware about the development till now, took to Twitter on Friday and expressed his views about his part being canned from the film.

The veteran actor said that he did the film only because Ranbir was his senior’s (Rishi Kapoor) son and he was promised a script and a narration, post for which he shot with the team in South Africa despite being ill and without charging any money.

Though he said that it was the ‘director’s call’ and that he did job as an actor, he seemed upset about the ‘negative stories for GOVINDA’ in the last three years.

It would be interesting to see if the decision of the makers to do away with the actor's part film can do any wonders for ‘Jagga Jasoos’ when the film hits the screens on 14 July.

Tags: jagga jasoos, ranbir kapoor, anurag basu, actor govinda
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




More From Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic about Sholay days, shares pic with Dharmendra

The picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra that the former shared on Instagram.

I became a filmmaker because I was studying Shah Rukh's notes: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan had also directed Shah Rukh Khan in a recent advertisement campaign.

Jacqueline and Sidharth look smoking hot in stills from A Gentleman

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in stills from their film 'A Gentleman.'

When Huma Qureshi insulted the paparazzi

Huma Qureshi

Is Govinda being used for publicity?

Govinda
