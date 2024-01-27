Today's Top National News Stories
A Quick Overview of Key Headlines
Here are the top 10 nation headline of Deccan Chronicle.
Nitish's Political Gambit: Bihar Awaits the Next Move
Trinamool Congress Firm on Solo Run in West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
Akhilesh Yadav Proposes Congress for 11 UP Seats; Party Disagrees
AAP's Solo Bid in Haryana Election Jolts Opposition Bloc
Kharge Addresses Bihar Crisis, Seeks Alliance Unity in INDIA
Chirag Paswan Meets Amit Shah, BJP Nadda in Delhi
Will make efforts to see BJP wins more than 25 LS seats: Ex-CM Shettar
Kerala Governor's Provocative Stand Sparks Security Upgrade
Kharge Slams Modi as Indians Seek Jobs in Israel
India records 159 new COVID-19 infections, active case tally 1,623
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
