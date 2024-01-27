AAP's Solo Bid in Haryana Election Jolts Opposition Bloc

Hyderabad: In a significant blow to the opposition INDIA bloc, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its intention to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, signaling a departure from potential alliances. Sushil Gupta, AAP's Haryana unit chief, emphasized the party's strength and readiness to contest independently, with similar considerations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Gupta affirmed AAP's decision, stating, "We will contest alone in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Regarding the Lok Sabha, we have communicated our stance to the national leadership of our party." However, the final decision on alliances rests with the party leadership.

This move amplifies existing tensions within the opposition alliance, as evidenced by recent developments. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's assertion of no alliance with Congress for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and Mamata Banerjee's declaration of Trinamool Congress (TMC) going solo in West Bengal reflect widening differences.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to downplay rift rumors within the INDIA bloc, affirming their collective resolve against BJP-RSS, uncertainties loom large. Reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential realignment with BJP further compound concerns regarding the stability of the opposition alliance.

Amidst shifting political dynamics, AAP's solo endeavor in Haryana underscores the complexities facing the opposition ahead of crucial electoral battles.