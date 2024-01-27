Trinamool Congress Firm on Solo Run in West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that any prospects of reconciling with the Congress ahead of elections are off the table. Speaking at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan during the 'At home' ceremony, Mamata asserted that her decision to go solo in the state remains unchanged.

Expressing discontent over the lack of communication regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal, Mamata emphasized the absence of dialogue between the parties. Despite inquiries from Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi following her recent car accident, Mamata reiterated her stance against revisiting alliances.

Reports of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's attempts to initiate further discussions were refuted by the Trinamool Congress, highlighting a communication hiatus since their decision to contest independently.

Mamata's announcement of TMC's intention to contest all 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal has raised questions about the party's role in the INDIA alliance. TMC leaders attribute the breakdown of seat-sharing talks to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, citing reluctance from Bengal's Congress leaders.

Amid strained relations, remarks exchanged between Adhir and TMC's Derek O'Brien have intensified tensions, prompting Mamata to enforce restraint within the party to uphold the alliance's decorum.

Despite political tensions, Mamata remains focused on grassroots mobilization, conducting meetings with district leaders and organizing public rallies. As Rahul Gandhi continues his yatra in north Bengal, coinciding with Mamata's administrative engagements, the possibility of a meeting remains uncertain, with Mamata humorously offering to host him for tea if he seeks an appointment.