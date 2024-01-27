Nitish's Political Gambit: Bihar Awaits the Next Move

Hyderabad: Political speculations are rife in Bihar as reports surface indicating Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential reunion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party he severed ties with in 2022. This move could disrupt the current 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition's stability in the state.

The ongoing crisis has seen various maneuvers and negotiations within political circles. Opposition-led INDIA bloc has reportedly engaged Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, with senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expected to meet Manjhi soon. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Manjhi, urging his alignment with the INDIA bloc.

Here are key facts surrounding the unfolding Bihar political saga:

Nitish Kumar, often dubbed 'Paltu Ram' for his political oscillations, has navigated between BJP, Congress, and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal since 2013. His recent initiative aimed to unify opposition forces against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speculations surged following BJP's posthumous honoring of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna. Thakur's legacy, particularly his implementation of alcohol prohibition, holds significance in Bihar's political landscape.

Cryptic remarks from Nitish Kumar's former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi added suspense to the unfolding scenario.

Nitish Kumar's potential role as Convenor in the INDIA alliance faced hurdles during a crucial meeting, where Mamata Banerjee expressed reservations.

Recent administrative reshuffles and the BJP's strategic meetings hint at a possible realignment with Nitish Kumar.

Both Congress and RJD are holding legislative meetings, although Congress denies any link to the evolving political landscape.

BJP sources suggest ongoing processes for Nitish Kumar's party, Janata Dal (United), to align with BJP, possibly reshuffling the Bihar cabinet.

The BJP's concerted efforts include collecting support letters from elected representatives for Nitish Kumar, signaling a significant shift.

Nitish Kumar is set to convene a legislative party session, fueling anticipation of his potential claim to the Chief Minister post, supported by the BJP.

The unfolding developments underscore Bihar's fluid political dynamics, with Nitish Kumar's potential realignment poised to reshape the state's political landscape.