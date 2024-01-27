Kharge Addresses Bihar Crisis, Seeks Alliance Unity in INDIA

Hyderabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed concerns within the INDIA bloc regarding the Bihar political crisis, expressing efforts to reconcile differences. Speaking in Bengaluru, he stated no knowledge of Janata Dal (United) leaving the alliance.

Sources indicated Nitish Kumar's possible resignation as Bihar Chief Minister, with Congress MLAs potentially joining him. Kharge mentioned attempts to contact Kumar and plans to gather more information in Delhi.

Kharge affirmed Congress's commitment to unity within the INDIA alliance, having discussions with Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury. Stressing the importance of solidarity for the upcoming elections, he urged against hasty decisions.

Congress highlighted Kharge's attempts to reach out to Kumar, despite the latter's reported busyness. Rifts within the alliance have arisen over seat-sharing talks, notably with Mamata Banerjee's decision for a solo campaign in Bengal.

Nitish Kumar's discontent with seat-sharing talks and alleged motives behind Congress's initiatives have fueled speculations of his alliance switch. Sources suggest he may meet the Bihar Governor to form a new government with BJP's support, potentially with conditions set by the saffron party.