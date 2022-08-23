  
23 Aug 2022
Nation, Politics

KCR cautions party leaders to be vigilant of CBI, ED

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 12:15 am IST
TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Photo)
Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is said to be closely monitoring and acting on the latest developments in the wake of central investigation agencies getting active in Telangana. He reportedly reviewed the state's political situation with the BJP at the forefront of the discussions.

According to party sources, the CM assessed the situation after state BJP president Bandi Sanjay's arrest during his padayatra in Warangal and BJP MLA T. Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday for alleged remarks about Prophet Mohammed. According to reports, the CM has directed the police to take strict measures to maintain the state's law and order.

At a meeting in his farmhouse in Erravelli on the outskirts of the city, the CM reportedly expressed concern about the BJP's attempts to destroy the state's peaceful atmosphere in the name of religion and selfish political interests, and he also told ministers, MLAs, and MLCs that he will take tough measures against those who try to create law and order problems in the state by inciting communal hatred or resorting to violence in the name of political yatras.

Following BJP leaders' linking TRS MLC Kavitha's name to the Delhi liquor scam, he warned ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders not to engage in any 'irregularities' or 'dealings' that could attract the attention of central investigation agencies such as CBI or ED.

He also warned them not to attend any such meetings on financial or other dealings held by others in the country or abroad, as the BJP government at the Centre is closely monitoring TRS leaders' moves to frame them in cases. The I-T raids on a few Hyderabad firms also came up for discussion.

According to him, the TRS government has efficiently maintained law and order for the last eight years since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, as a result of which huge investments from India and abroad have flowed into the state, creating jobs and wealth for people, but BJP leaders at the Centre and the state are now creating unrest in the state for their selfish political interests.

Tags: chief minister k.chandrashekar rao, bandi sanjay, bjp mla t. raja singh, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


