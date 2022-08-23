Police detain Bandi Sanjay in Jangaon district

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Police on Tuesday detained BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to foil his protest against alleged atrocities on BJP workers in the state.

He was participating in a protest programme at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. After the state BJP chief was arrested, the party called for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday.

While shifting him to the police station, the BJP workers blocked the police vehicle resulting an altercation between his followers and police personnel.