Police detain Bandi Sanjay in Jangaon district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:10 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 11:13 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
HYDERABAD: Telangana State Police on Tuesday detained BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to foil his protest against alleged atrocities on BJP workers in the state.

He was participating in a protest programme at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. After the state BJP chief was arrested, the party called for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday.

While shifting him to the police station, the BJP workers blocked the police vehicle resulting an altercation between his followers and police personnel.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


