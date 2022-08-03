  
Bandi embarks on 3rd phase of padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 3, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and State BJP President Bandi Sanjay and others address public meeting for the 3rd phase of padyatra at Vangapalli near Yadagiri Gutta on Tuesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)
HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday launched the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Yadadri, declaring, “it was time to slay the demon that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has become for Telangana.”

Invoking Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity at Yadadri, Sanjay said, “Just as the ‘Ugra Narasimhaswamy’ slayed the demon Hiranyakashyap, it is time for the people of Telangana and the BJP workers to end the raskhsasa palana (demonic rule) of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Chandrashekar Rao.”

Sanjay said the Chief Minister was scared of the BJP, and Chandrashekar Rao was “leading a government steeped in corruption. Work with the BJP over the next one year to free Telangana from the corrupt TRS government. If you are scared and stay at home, the entire wealth of the state will be looted by the KCR family.”

Sanjay was addressing a huge public meeting after visiting the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri along with Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and said even the construction of Yadadri temple was beset with corruption and the work was poor.

Referring to the increasing incidences of food poisoning among students, Sanjay said the Chief Minister was not even able to ensure a handful of clean good food for students who were becoming victims of food poisoning at schools and hostels.

Sanjay asked what had Chandrashekar Rao achieved for the state from his week-long trip to Delhi. He said, “KCR says he will change national politics. There is nothing he can do there. Even in Telangana, he hasn’t kept his promises. What happened to the farm loan waiver, two-bedroom houses, Dalit Bandhu and 3 acres of farmland for Dalits?”

Sanjay said the BJP, once it came to power, would make Chandrashekar Rao reveal what happened to the crores of rupees seized from gangster Nayeem’s residence after the latter’s encounter killing, as well as to the gangster’s diary, and seized documents, adding, “Every major crime whether, drugs, mafia activities, or others in Telangana has the involvement of the TRS and the AIMIM leaders.”

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, along with party national vice-president D.K. Aruna and party MLA Etela Rajendar, pointed out the various issues that the state government was not acting upon despite prodding from the Centre and instead crying wolf at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

He said the state had done nothing to extend MMTS services from Ghatkesar to Yadadri, setting up of a coach overhauling factory at Warangal, giving land for an ESI hospital at Ramagundam among others. He also advised health minister T. Harish Rao to stop trying to find fault with the AIIMS at Bibinagar and focus on improving Osmania General Hospital. “The only beneficiaries of Telangana statehood were members of the Kalvakuntla family,” he said.

Aruna said, “The Chief Minister’s greed is also visible in the execution of the Yadadri renovation works which leave a lot to be desired and shows how money belonging to the God has been swallowed. The temple floods after every rain, and the temple is not what it was promised or supposed to be. Even God has not been spared by KCR.”

Rajendar said the Chief Minister and the TRS were in a state of fear because of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, and the simultaneous Prajala Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme. “KCR is still reeling from the Huzurabad punch. Nalgonda district will do the same again for the Chief Minister and the TRS,” he said.

