Will bring development back on track, vows Bandi

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay launched the party’s ‘Janam Gosa, BJP Bharosa’ bike rally in Siddipet, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s and Health Minister Harish Rao’s home turf, accusing the ruling TRS government of failing to deliver on promises made to the Telangana state, while asserting that if voted to power, his party will bring development back on track.

“The BJP must come to power in the state for Telangana to return to the path of development, implement welfare schemes for the needy, or ensure timely payment of salaries for employees,” Bandi said after formally launching the bike rally in Siddipet on Thursday.

Sanjay charged that the Chief Minister had been pushing the state into bankruptcy for the past eight years. “The government is unable to pay government employees on time. Apart from failing to pay salaries on time, the TRS government has placed a Rs 1.20 lakh loan burden on every person in Telangana,” remarked Sanjay.

Further, the BJP state president stated that the 10-day bike rallies being held across the state are intended to reassure people that the BJP will support them during these difficult times. Sanjay mocked the Chief Minister, claiming that he is the only Chief Minister who has ruled the state without visiting the Secretariat for the last eight years.