  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2022 Food poisoning rampa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Food poisoning rampant in govt hostels; 700 fall sick this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2022, 1:09 am IST
So far this year, some 700 students are feared to have fallen victims to poor quality of food. (DC File Photo)
 So far this year, some 700 students are feared to have fallen victims to poor quality of food. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: This year, July in particular, has not been good for students in government-run social welfare schools. On average, there was at least one case of food poisoning of students in different districts every week this year, an issue which came to the fore after students at IIIT Basar launched an agitation last month.

On Monday, at the KGBV School at Bela, a mandal headquarters in the Adilabad district, where 22 girl students developed food poisoning symptoms. So far this year, some 700 students are feared to have fallen victims to poor quality of food.

While there was no death as a direct result of food poisoning, a student, 18-year-old Shabotu Sanjay Kiran from IIIT Basar, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Warangal on July 26.

Inquiries by Deccan Chronicle into the state of affairs at IIIT Basar which was visited by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy who promised the students that things would change for the better, revealed that nothing really changed much. Students told this newspaper that many of them did not eat properly as the sambar or other curries were way too spicy.

The common problems that have been listed just this year with respect to food quality include finding of earthworms, cockroaches, and other creepy-crawlies in food items, while spoilt rice and vegetables used for cooking are more or less staple among most of the government-run welfare schools, colleges, and hostels.

“All it takes to keep children healthy is to ensure the kitchen staff are trained in hygiene, and the contractors use quality vegetables, and rice. This is not difficult at all,” an official from Akshaya Patra Foundation, which prepares tens of thousands of meals for school children in Telangana every day, said.

Food poisoning incidents this year

July: Girls Residential School, Ramayampet, Medak: 27 fall sick

July: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul Girls Residential School, Kamalapur, Karimangar: 8 fall sick

July: IIIT Basar: 400 students have lunch, fall ill

July: SC Girls Hostel, Esnampally, Siddipet: 45 fall sick

April: ST Gurukul School, Damarecharla, Nalgonda: 26 affected

March: Ekalavya School of Girls, Sirolu, Mahbubabad district: 40 take ill

March: Govt Primary School, Pedda Mungalched, Mahbubnagar; more than 10 children treated at hospitals

...
Tags: food poisoning, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The complainant said that her husband stopped working and became an alcoholic and started harassing her for more money. (Respresentational Image)

Housewife lodges dowry harassment complaint against ‘pervert’ husband in Hyd

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy — DC File Image

Bail plea of Viveka murder accused dismissed

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

RTI ‘war’: Toddy tappers corp not paid, finds Bandi

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

LS deadlock ends, MPs return



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt confirms India's first monkeypox death

A technician wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gestures next to a biohazard sign inside a molecular laboratory facility set up to test for the monkeypox disease during its inauguration at the King Institute in Chennai on July 28, 2022. (AFP)

LS deadlock ends, MPs return

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic,' Shah appeals

Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation. — PTI

Rajnath approves swarm drones buy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->