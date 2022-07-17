  
IIIT-Basar food contractors booked as students fall sick due to food poisoning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 17, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 7:26 am IST
ADILABAD: In a damage control exercise over large-scale food poisoning of students of IIIT-Basar, the college authorities lodged a complaint against the food contractors of the hostel about the incident that took place on Friday.

The police also lodged an FIR against the contractors under sections 273, 357 and 59 of the FSSA.

The Deccan Chronicle reported previously that the use of rotten eggs
resulted in food poisoning to students who ate at E1 and E2 messes on
Friday.

The district administration is also jumping into action, on instructions of ministers, to pacify students, who are once again likely to hold agitations over the incident.

Over the recent past, IIIT-Basar has been marred by protests over several issues, ranging from the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor to college amenities, including food served at the mess.

Nirmal collector Musharaff Faruqui Ali said they are conducting an inquiry and will take action against the mess contractors in connection with the incident.

Officials, in a preliminary inquiry, found that rotten eggs were used in
preparing egg-fried rice. It was found that the students who ate the
vegetarian fried rice were not affected.

Hundreds of students also staged a protest at the administration building on Saturday evening. They alleged that besides rotten eggs, spurious edible oil was also used in the rice preparation.

As protests started raging again, some sources said that the college
restricted entry of parents as well, including those whose wards had fallen sick.

Meanwhile, political parties are trying to gain mileage out of the
situation.

Senior Congress leader hit out at the “autocratic government” for not
allowing him to visit the IIT-Basar campus, after police arrested Congress leaders, led by DCC chief Ramarao Patel, during their visit to meet the victims.

Police also arrested BJYM leaders and Telangana Jana Samiti leaders who attempted to meet the IIIT-Basar students.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay is also reported to have spoken with the students who fell sick and consoled them over the phone, wishing them a speedy recovery.

