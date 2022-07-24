  
Nation Politics 24 Jul 2022 Bandi to begin third ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi to begin third phase of padayatra on August 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 24, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 11:03 am IST
He will start the walkathon at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and cover 325 kilometres before culminating it at the Thousand Pillars temple in Hanamkonda. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will embark on the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 2. He will start the walkathon at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and cover 325 kilometres before culminating it at the Thousand Pillars temple in Hanamkonda.

Sanjay would address gatherings at 15 places. Announcing the yatra, BJP state vice- president G. Manohar Reddy and official spokesperson T. Veernder Goud said, "The BJP is committed to solving farmers' issues, podu lands issues and others in the state.”

They said Sanjay had been jailed for fighting against GO 317 on teachers’ transfer issue. “We have highlighted the TRS government's failures and got mammoth responses from the people. At least 10 public meetings were organised at different places in the state to fight against the anti-people's policies being implemented by the TRS government," Manohar Reddy said.

Veerender Goud said during the padayatra, Sanjay Kumar would visit important places such as villages of Chakali Ilamma, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary and Killa Shapur of Sardar Papaiah Goud. "On August 2, the yatra will start from Yadadri after offering prayers at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and will proceed to Bhongir, Nalgonda, and Warangal districts," he added.
Speaking at the party’s state headquarters at Nampally here on Saturday, Manohar Reddy and Veerender Goud said the padayatra, which began on August 28, 2021, from the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar had its second phase from Jogulamba. During the two phases, Sanjay met thousands of people and listened to their grievances. The BJP had brought people's issues to the notice of the TRS government and took to the streets to get solutions to the issues.

During the first phase of padayatra, Sanjay covered 438 kilometres in 36 days and addressed 35 public meetings. In the second phase, he set out on April 14 on the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's birthday and covered 380 kilometres. On May 13, Union home minister Amit Shah attended the concluding meeting of the second phase as chief guest at Tukkuguda grounds in Maheshwaram constituency.

Tags: praja sangrama yatra third phase
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


