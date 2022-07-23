  
KTR ridicules Bandi’s warning of ED probe against KCR

He also took a dig at Centre's decision to do away with concessions for senior citizens in train fares. — (Twitter)
Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday took potshots at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for his warning that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon probe all irregularities committed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. In a sarcastic response, Rama Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘appointing’ Sanjay as ED chief.

Rama Rao Tweeted, "Thanks for appointing your BJP state president Sri BS Kumar as the Chief of ED also. Now we realise double engine is actually "Modi & ED" (sic)".

Rama Rao was referring to Sanjay's comments at Thursday’s bike rally as part of ‘Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ at Nancharpally in Siddipet district.

He also took a dig at Centre's decision to do away with concessions for senior citizens in train fares. In a Tweet to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rama Rao said, " Taking care of our elderly people is not just a responsibility but our duty. Was saddened to read that Govt of India has decided to remove the senior citizen concession in train fares. Request you to review the decision & take a compassionate view (sic)."

In another Tweet, Rama Rao congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected the country’s 15th President. He hoped that the long-pending women and tribal issues would be taken up earnestly during her tenure.

"I hope with your presidential assent, the much awaited women's reservation bill, tribal reservations’ enhancement in Telangana and RoFR amendment Bill will be cleared," he tweeted.

