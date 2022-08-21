BJP looks to put one over TRS today

HYDERABAD: The BJP has said that it has put in place its plan to ensure that there is no ‘public meeting fatigue’ among people for its meeting at Munugode on Sunday. Coming just after 24 hours of the TRS meeting in Munugode on Saturday that was addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the BJP meeting, where former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is to join the party, is to be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

BJP state general secretary Dr S. Prakash Reddy said his party was not worried about the crowd numbers for Sunday’s meeting. “The people who went to the TRS meeting are different from those who will come for our meeting,” he said.

Just to ensure that an impressive crowd is present for Amit Shah to speak to, the party is mobilising people from constituencies surrounding Munugode. “It does not matter if the crowd comes from Hyderabad or Ranga Reddy districts as was the case with the TRS meeting today. Many of those who were mobilized by the TRS have no stake in Munugode bypoll, or even in the unified Nalgonda districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, arrangements at the BJP’s meeting venue were inspected by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajgopal Reddy, and party MLA Etala Rajendar among others on Saturday.

Party sources said that when Shah spoke, he could well skip directly addressing issues raised by the Chief Minister in his speech on Saturday. “We expect Shah to leave this to the state party leaders,” party sources said.

Amit Shah is expected to arrive at the Begumpet airport. Before proceeding to Munugode, he may visit the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, and the house of a BJP karyakarta and attend a meeting with CRPF officials.

After the public meeting at Munugode, he is expected to visit Ramoji Film City for a one on one meeting with media baron Ch. Ramoji Rao and return to Delhi later in the night.