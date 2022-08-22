BJP accuses Kavitha of playing key role in Delhi liquor policy scam

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Sunday alleged that K. Kavitha, TRS MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, played a crucial role in the multi-crore liquor policy scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Sisodia and others including Hyderabad-based Arun Ramachandran Pillai, accusing them of indulging in financial irregularities in executing the new liquor policy for the national capital.

Manjinder Singh Sarsa, BJP former MLA from Rajouri Garden constituency in the national capital, at a press conference alleged, “Kavitha facilitated the meetings at the Oberoi Hotel and brought liquor barons from the south. Money was paid in advance for liquor licences in the name of Magunta family members. Money was also given in advance for elections in Punjab and Goa.”

He accused Kavitha of arranging a `4.5 crore bribe to Sisodia of which `3.5 crore was paid in cash and rest through a credit note to get a distillery in Punjab unsealed. “Kavitha has a role in all this give and take. She was holding meetings. She met with the Chaddha family, took money and had their factory unsealed,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, sources in the CBI told Deccan Chronicle that a through investigation had been going on into Robin Distilleries set up by Pillai along with a Nizamabad native, Gandra Premsagar. The CBI has been inquiring into various companies set up by Premsagar in the infrastructure and finance space. Premsagar drew attention recently when he is said to have donated `1 crore to Nizamabad Velama Association. He is a close relative of another ruling party MLC, sources said.

Deccan Chronicle made several attempts to reach out to Premsagar and his wife Smitha who is also a director in several of his companies. The couple run a management school in Banjara Hills.

“Smitha is not director in the distillery that came under CBI radar is all I can say,” said a senior staff member in the management school when this newspaper made attempts to reach out to Smitha.

The CBI has also been verifying the financial transactions of Srujan Reddy, son-in-law of TRS Palair MLA Upender Reddy. Sources said Srujan Reddy along with a city-based pharma corporate made investments in the liquor trade in the national capital. Srujan Reddy’s civil contract firm which got a huge package in Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme also came under scanner, sources added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that Chandrashekar Rao’s family members had attended meetings on the forming of the Delhi government’s excise policy at a five-star hotel in the national capital.

Verma said Telangana has a “similar” excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too. “Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR's family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal,” Verma alleged.

Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay told mediapersons late at night that he too saw reports about involvement of “KCR family in a liquor scam.” He said, “I will have to find out about it, and when I do I will speak on it.”