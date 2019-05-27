Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Other News 27 May 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, In Other News

News Digest: A sharp, speed read of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 3:59 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Rafale: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that Rafale combat aircraft would prove to be a "game-changer" for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it would tilt the balance of power back in India's favour, on Monday.

 

Read: 'Rafale will be a gamechanger' says Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

First session of 17th Lok Sabha to begin from June 6: The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. The dates of the first Parliament session are expected to be finalised during the first meeting of the new Cabinet on May 31, a day after Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of the country for a second term, they said.

Read: First session of 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Congress state chiefs resignation: Taking the moral responsibility for poor performance of Congress party in national elections, chiefs of four other states also resigned from their post. UP party chief Raj Babbar, Assam unit chief Ripun Bora and Ashok Chavan of Maharashtra also offered to quit.

Read: Ram's work has to be done and will be done, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar skips CBI summon: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar skipped a meeting with the CBI officials on Monday despite being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, officials said. Kumar, however, sent a letter to the CBI, seeking some more time to appear before its officers in connection with the case.

Read: Rajeev Kumar skips CBI summons, sends letter seeking more time

Karnataka cabinet to be reshuffled post BJP's landslide win: Results have proved that is a complete failure with both parties jointly winning just 2 parliamentary seats from the total of 28. The Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state of Karnataka is dertermined to stay the path despite the disastrous performance in the recent Lok Sabha election. And to that end, sources suggest that a cabinet expansion and reshuffle is likely to happen soon.

Read: BJP’s landslide win bring up resuhffling discussions in K’taka cabinet

PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP worker in Varanasi: PM Modi said, “I had spoken to workers of Varanasi. All of you had ordered me that I can't set foot in Varanasi for a month. The nation might have elected me as the PM but for you, I am a worker. For me, your order was the priority.”

Read: 'Elected as PM, but worker for you': PM Modi to BJP workers in Varanasi

Trump addresses Japan over trade gap: US President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday to even out a trade imbalance with the United States and expressed confidence, despite Japanese wariness, that “good things” would come from North Korea.

Read: Trump addresses Japan over trade gap, expects ‘good things’ from North Korea

Washington-Tehran feud: Iraq offered to mediate in the crisis between its two key allies, the United States and Iran, amid escalating Middle East tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels. Iraqi foreign minister, Mohammed al-Hakim, made the offer Sunday during a joint news conference in Baghdad with visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Read: Iraq wants to be peacemaker as Washington-Tehran feud heats up

Kejriwal addresses party workers: Motivating disheartened AAP workers after the party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday asked them to humbly accept people's verdict and concentrate on the assembly elections slated for next year.

Read: Kejriwal prepares AAP workers for 2020 polls; says don’t get disheartened

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, bjp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Congress leader KN Rajanna. (Photo: ANI)

K’taka govt will collapse after June 10: Cong leader KN Ranjanna

Patel threatened to sit on a hunger strike, if action was not taken against the city mayor as well as fire department and municipal corporation officials within 12 hours. (Photo: ANI)

Surat fire tragedy: Hardik detained after hunger strike threat

Siddaramaiah on Monday said there will not be any expansion of cabinet or dissolution of Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: ANI)

BJP got mandate to run govt at Centre not to destabilise K'taka govt: Siddaramaiah

'I will meet people of Central Chennai from tomorrow for thanking people,' said Dayanidhi Maran. (Photo: ANI)

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran meets MKK president, expresses thanks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
 

Sachin shares his dad's advice with his son

Arjun Tendulkar on previous occasions bowled to the Indian team in the nets be it during the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 or before the T20 versus Sri Lanka in December 2017.
 

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hyderabadi man sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Doctors accused in Mumbai doctor's suicide seek fair investigation

Letter written by three doctors seeking fair investigation (Photo: ANI)

Minor critical after protests erupt in Kashmir; locals blame Army

Photo: Representational image

'Rafale will be a gamechanger' says Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabadi man sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha. (Photo: ANI)

Reflections: The EVMs and VVPATs have spoken, and the winner is

The ruling BJP party have shown that meticulous strategic planning, teamwork, great organizational skills and an awesome, dedicated work force make for a potent combination.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham