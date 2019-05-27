News Digest: A sharp, speed read of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Rafale: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that Rafale combat aircraft would prove to be a "game-changer" for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it would tilt the balance of power back in India's favour, on Monday.

First session of 17th Lok Sabha to begin from June 6: The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. The dates of the first Parliament session are expected to be finalised during the first meeting of the new Cabinet on May 31, a day after Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of the country for a second term, they said.

Congress state chiefs resignation: Taking the moral responsibility for poor performance of Congress party in national elections, chiefs of four other states also resigned from their post. UP party chief Raj Babbar, Assam unit chief Ripun Bora and Ashok Chavan of Maharashtra also offered to quit.

Ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar skips CBI summon: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar skipped a meeting with the CBI officials on Monday despite being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, officials said. Kumar, however, sent a letter to the CBI, seeking some more time to appear before its officers in connection with the case.

Karnataka cabinet to be reshuffled post BJP's landslide win: Results have proved that is a complete failure with both parties jointly winning just 2 parliamentary seats from the total of 28. The Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state of Karnataka is dertermined to stay the path despite the disastrous performance in the recent Lok Sabha election. And to that end, sources suggest that a cabinet expansion and reshuffle is likely to happen soon.

PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP worker in Varanasi: PM Modi said, “I had spoken to workers of Varanasi. All of you had ordered me that I can't set foot in Varanasi for a month. The nation might have elected me as the PM but for you, I am a worker. For me, your order was the priority.”

Trump addresses Japan over trade gap: US President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday to even out a trade imbalance with the United States and expressed confidence, despite Japanese wariness, that “good things” would come from North Korea.

Washington-Tehran feud: Iraq offered to mediate in the crisis between its two key allies, the United States and Iran, amid escalating Middle East tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels. Iraqi foreign minister, Mohammed al-Hakim, made the offer Sunday during a joint news conference in Baghdad with visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Kejriwal addresses party workers: Motivating disheartened AAP workers after the party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday asked them to humbly accept people's verdict and concentrate on the assembly elections slated for next year.

