Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Other News 27 May 2019 Three arrested in Am ...
Nation, In Other News

Three arrested in Amethi murder case

PTI
Published May 27, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 6:09 pm IST
Surendra Singh, a close aide of Smriti Irani, was shot dead on Saturday night by unknown assailants..
BJP leader Smriti Irani lent a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh (Photo: Twitter)
 BJP leader Smriti Irani lent a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh told reporters here.

 

"As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident," Singh said. He further said, "As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them."

The police suspected local political rivalry to be the reason behing the killing.
Surendra Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Singh was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed during treatment.

Smriti Irani attended the funeral later in the day and said she will "move the Supreme Court, if needed, to seek death sentence" for the killers.

...
Tags: amethi, surendra singh, smriti irani
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

According to the complaint filed by Janata Dal (Secular) state secretary S P Pradeep Kumar, the newspaper, 'Vishwavani', had published a

Newspaper editor, staff booked for ‘false’ report on Deve Gowda family

The committee has been asked to submit its report to Dikshit within ten days. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Sheila Dikshit sets 5-member panel after Congress's defeat in LS polls in Delhi

After appropriate medication, a total of 65 capsules of cocaine were expelled from the body of the apprehended person, the report added. (Photo: Pixabay | Representative Image)

Venezuelan national apprehended at Delhi airport; cocaine seized

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
 

Sachin shares his dad's advice with his son

Arjun Tendulkar on previous occasions bowled to the Indian team in the nets be it during the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 or before the T20 versus Sri Lanka in December 2017.
 

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Doctors accused in Mumbai doctor's suicide seek fair investigation

Letter written by three doctors seeking fair investigation (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A sharp, speed read of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Minor critical after protests erupt in Kashmir; locals blame Army

Photo: Representational image

'Rafale will be a gamechanger' says Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabadi man sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham