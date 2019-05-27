Post-LS poll debacle, internal bickering haunts Rajasthan Congress

Many party leaders have asked for 'change in leadership' and 'resignation' of those responsible for the party's worst ever electoral show in the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jaipur: After suffering a humiliating drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, internal bickering has begun haunting Rajasthan Congress with top state leaders facing the ire of party rank and file.

Many party leaders have asked for 'change in leadership' and 'resignation' of those responsible for the party's worst ever electoral show in the state.

The Congress party failed to win even a single seat in the state in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP and its ally won all 25 seats.

After the 'purported resignation' letter of Minister Lalchand Kataria went viral on social media, Ramesh Chanda Meena called for introspection in the party.

Senior party leader and Cabinet Minister Udaylal Anjana has questioned the ticket distribution.

"Defeat is a cause of concern but why should I resign from the post of the minister which I have got with such a difficulty," he asked.

It is learnt Congress party Rahul Gandhi at the recently held Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting accused three senior Congress leaders including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of putting their sons above the party's interests in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party had fielded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Jodhpur but he lost to BJP's Gajendra Shekhawat by 2.7 lakh votes.

The BJP, however, is enjoying rumblings within the Congress party.

"We have always said the Congress party practices dynasty politics. So far as the formation of government in the state is concerned, everything is possible in politics," said BJP's state unit president Madan Lal Saini.

