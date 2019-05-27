Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 27 May 2019 BJP’s landslid ...
Nation, Politics

BJP’s landslide win bring up resuhffling discussions in K’taka cabinet

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published May 27, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Results have proved that is a complete failure with both parties jointly winning just 2 parliamentary seats from the total of 28.
In the state, the BJP also is believed to have the support of the two independents. If the BJP is able to lure away a few legislators, they may be in a position to say that the government has lost its majority. (Photo: File)
 In the state, the BJP also is believed to have the support of the two independents. If the BJP is able to lure away a few legislators, they may be in a position to say that the government has lost its majority. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state of Karnataka is dertermined to stay the path despite the disastrous performance in the recent Lok Sabha election. And to that end, sources suggest that a cabinet expansion and reshuffle is likely to happen soon.

On Sunday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) met his predecessor from the Congress, Siddaramaiah. The two leaders discussed the political situation and strategy in the face of potential revival of what is referred to as "Operation Lotus". The term was first used in 2008, when the BJP was accused of inciting several opposition legislators to defect to ensure the stability of its government headed by BS Yeddyurappa.

 

However amidst these discussions, BJP chief in the state BS Yeddyurappa has said that partnering with the JD(S) to form the new government was out of question and he was strongly in favour of a fresh set of elections.

The results have proved that the Congress-JD(S) alliance is a complete failure with both the parties jointly winning just 2 parliamentary seats from the total of 28 in the state. Congress heavyweights including Rizwan Arshad, Krishna Byregowda, BK Hariprasad, Mallikarjun Kharge and HD Deve Gowda lost from their respective constituencies against the BJP candidates.

Sources said Siddaramaiah had spoken to Congress legislators who have been openly criticising the party in recent days. It is believed that one legislator, Dr Sudhakar, who had described the coalition as an "unholy alliance" has been persuaded to stay with the party.

But Ramesh Jarkiholi, brother of minister Satish Jarkiholi, seems all set to jump ship.

Numbers are crucial at this point. In the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has 117 and the BJP 105, with 113 being the majority mark.

The BJP also is believed to have the support of the two independents. If the BJP is able to lure away a few legislators, they may be in a position to say that the government has lost its majority.

But that would mean overcoming the reluctance of many legislators who are facing a fresh election.

The election dealt several blows to the family of HD Deve Gowda. The JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister lost his election.  And one of grandsons, Nikhil, lost to the BJP-backed independent and political novice, Sumalatha Ambareesh. She is the wife of Congress leader and Kannada superstar Ambareesh who died last year.

DC Thammanna, Karnataka state transport minister and Janta Dal (Secular) leader on Monday said that he wouldn't mind being dropped from the state cabinet if considered 'incapable.'

"Let them drop me, I don't mind. I'm ready for the party to sack me from my post. If I am capable let them make me continue, otherwise, I don't want any post," he stated on being asked if he will be dropped from the state cabinet.

"I will abide if my party takes any such decision," he further added. This comes after sources indicated that a cabinet expansion and reshuffle may happen soon.

He also refused to comment on any political situation citing that "my party has asked us not to talk to the media or comment on politics"

JD(S) working president MS Narayan Rao on Sunday had issued a circular to party leaders, spokespersons and MLAs asking them not to participate in TV debates or give any statements to the media.

With inputs from ANI.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: congres-jd(s) alliance, 2019 lok sabha elections, hd kumaraswamy, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand, Punjab Cong committee president offers to resign after defeat in LS polls

The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. (Photo: File)

First session of 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, General Administration Gopal Rai and others. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal holds cabinet meeting to review development work

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: ANI)

'Rafale will be a gamechanger' says Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Sachin shares his dad's advice with his son

Arjun Tendulkar on previous occasions bowled to the Indian team in the nets be it during the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 or before the T20 versus Sri Lanka in December 2017.
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
 

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar sweat it out to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hyderabadi man sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

Dining with Abe and their wives at a typical Tokyo grill restaurant on Sunday, Trump said he 'had a great time' and was looking forward to meeting Naruhito. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

First session of 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal holds cabinet meeting to review development work

Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, General Administration Gopal Rai and others. (Photo: ANI)

K Chandrasekhar Rao performs 'pooja' at famous Lord Balaji temple

Rao led his party to a massive victory in the 2018 assembly elections and was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second straight term. (Photo: ANI twitter)

NDA, grand alliance fielded a total of 9 women candidates; only 3 won

Altogether 626 candidates, out of whom only 56 were women, had contested this time from 40 seats across the state. (Photo: File)

Owaisi hits out at Ramdev's comments on population explosion

‘There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention?’ Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham