Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Middle East 27 May 2019 Iraq wants to be pea ...
World, Middle East

Iraq wants to be peacemaker as Washington-Tehran feud heats up

AP
Published May 27, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 10:03 am IST
In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran soared over America deploying an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf.
The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. (Photo:AP)
 The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. (Photo:AP)

Tehran: Iraq offered to mediate in the crisis between its two key allies, the United States and Iran, amid escalating Middle East tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels. Iraqi foreign minister, Mohammed al-Hakim, made the offer Sunday during a joint news conference in Baghdad with visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“We are trying to help and to be mediators,” said al-Hakim, adding that Baghdad “will work to reach a satisfactory solution” while stressing that Iraq stands against unilateral steps taken by Washington.

 

In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran soared over America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The US also plans to send 900 additional troops to the 600 already in the Mideast and extending their stay.

Also Read: Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif visits Iraq to discuss tension with US

The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its economy into freefall.

Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militias throughout the Middle East that the US says destabilize the region, as well as address the issue of Tehran’s missiles, which can reach both US regional bases and Israel.

Zarif, who was been on a whirlwind diplomatic offensive to preserve the rest of the accord, insisted that Iran “did not violate the nuclear deal” and urged European nations to exert efforts to preserve the deal following the US pullout.

Speaking about the rising tensions with the US, Zarif said Iran will be able to “face the war, whether it is economic or military through steadfastness and its forces.” He also urged for a non-aggression agreement between Iran and Arab countries in the Gulf.

The Shiite-majority Iraq has been trying to maintain a fine line as allies Tehran and Washington descended into verbal vitriol. The country also lies on the fault line between Shiite Iran and the mostly Sunni Arab world, led by powerhouse Saudi Arabia, and has long been a battlefield in which the Saudi-Iran rivalry for regional supremacy played out.

The mediation offer by al-Hakim, Iraq’s foreign minister, echoed one made Saturday by Mohamad al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker. Al-Hakim also expressed concern for Iran’s spiraling economy.

Iranians make up the bulk of millions of Shiites from around the world who come to Iraq every year to visit its many Shiite shrines and holy places and their purchasing power has slumped after Trump re-imposed the sanctions.

“The sanctions against sisterly Iran are ineffective and we stand by its side,” al-Hakim said.

Also Read: More troops stationed at Middle-East as US blame Iran for tanker attacks

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani suggested the Islamic Republic could hold a referendum over its nuclear program. The official IRNA news agency said Rouhani, who was last week publicly chastised by the country’s supreme leader, made the suggestion in a meeting with editors of major Iranian news outlets on Saturday evening.

Rouhani said he had previously suggested a referendum to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2004, when Rouhani was a senior nuclear negotiator for Iran.

At the time, Khamenei approved of the idea and though there was no referendum, such a vote “can be a solution at any time,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

A referendum could provide political cover for the Iranian government if it chooses to increase its enrichment of uranium, prohibited under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Earlier last week, Iran said it quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity though Iranian officials made a point to stress that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what’s needed for an atomic weapon.

Rouhani’s remarks could also be seen as a defense of his stance following the rare public chastising by the supreme leader.

Khamenei last week named Rouhani and Zarif _ relative moderates within Iran’s Shiite theocracy who had struck the nuclear deal _ as failing to implement his orders over the accord, saying it had “numerous ambiguities and structural weaknesses” that could damage Iran.

Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in Iran, did not immediately respond to Rouhani’s proposal of a referendum. The Islamic Republic has seen only three referendums since it was established in 1979 _ one on regime change from monarchy to Islamic republic and two on its constitution and its amendments.

Also in Tehran, acting commander of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said any negotiations with the US would be fruitless. Gen. Ali Fadavi said it would be like having “negotiations with Satan.”

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels launched a bomb-carrying drone Sunday targeting another airport in Saudi Arabia. Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis, said that the military intercepted and destroyed the drone targeting its Jizan Regional Airport. Saudi state TV published images of debris it said belonged to the drone.

The rebels have attacked another airport multiple times and a critical Saudi oil pipeline in recent days amid the heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

...
Tags: us-iran tensions, javad zarif, donald trump, mike pompeo
Location: Iraq, Baghdad, Baghdad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The two people who were killed were in the mobile home park, White said. (Photo:AP)

Tornadoes hit 2 Oklahoma cities killing 2, injuring 29; see images

The voter turnout in this election was estimated around 51 per cent. (Photo:AP)

EU Parliament elections: Far-right Marine Le Pen declares victory over Macron

Britain was supposed to have left the EU on March 29 but the entire process has been held up by a parliamentary deadlock. (Photo:AP)

UK's Brexit party set for landslide victory in EU Parliamentary elections

The former trade unionist played a prominent part in the struggle to end white-minority rule. (Photo:AP)

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn-in as President of South Africa; promises ‘new era’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

Dining with Abe and their wives at a typical Tokyo grill restaurant on Sunday, Trump said he 'had a great time' and was looking forward to meeting Naruhito. (Photo:AP)
 

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

A new report states that Apple will introduce a full-screen Touch ID on its next iPhones, which will probably debut in 2020.
 

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

Following on from the Disney AR Emojis released last year, Samsung and Disney have brought fan-favorite characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen and Zootopia right to the home screens of the Galaxy S10.
 

Will oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple: Huawei founder

He conceded that export curbs from the administration of US President Donald Trump will cut into a two-year lead built by Huawei over its competitors, but added that the company will either ramp up its chip supply or find alternatives to stay ahead in smartphones and 5G. (Photo: AP)
 

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition launched

Sports Limited Edition pack available in all variants.
 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif visits Iraq to discuss tension with US

Zarif's visit came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. (Photo:AP)

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)

Iran quadruples nuclear capacity

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo: AP)

Show respect, Iran tells US; rejects talks

US President Donald Trump

Iran quadruples Uranium production; officials confirm

Earlier this month, officials in the United Arab Emirates alleged that four oil tankers were sabotaged. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham