News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Andhra CM removes Agriculture Debt Redemption Scheme brought by TDP: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government on Wednesday removed the Agriculture Debt Redemption Scheme, 2014, which was brought in by the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayvargiya assured of implementing NRC in WB: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Wednesday said that NRC will be "100 percent" implemented in West Bengal and not a single Hindu will have to leave the country.

Punjab CM to lead all party to Kartarpur Sahib corridor: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on the opening day of the corridor on November 9.

Ram Vilas Paswan on rising Onion price: Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the Centre has adequate stock of onion and is ready to provide it to states as per their requirements.

Modi is 'king' for Trump: Narendra Modi may be the prime minister of India. But to Donald Trump, Modi is "the King."

Manoj Tiwari-Arvind kejriwal tiff: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday criticised Arvind Kejriwal's statement that if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were implemented in Delhi, Tiwari would be the first one to have to leave the national capital.

Modi conferred with international award: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred the "Global Goalkeeper" award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by his government.

India-US trade deal: Addressing media after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that India and the United States will have a trade deal very soon.

Chinmayanand case: The 23-year-old law student, who accused the former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was sent to 14-day judicial custody after she was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday morning.

Indian Air Force bases on orange alert: Indian Air Force bases in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert following the discovery of a burnt drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran which security forces believe was used to drop ammunition this side of the border from Pakistan.

Imran Khan disppointed over Kashmir issue: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he was ‘disappointed’ with the lack of response from the international community over the Kashmir issue.

India ready for talks with Pakistan?: India has no problem talking to Pakistan, but it has a problem talking to ‘terroristan’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New York on Wednesday, asserting that Islamabad has created an entire industry of terrorism to deal with the Kashmir issue.

Shivakumar to stay in jail: The bail application of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been dismissed by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Shivakumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case.

Chinamayanand no more in BJP: Almost after a month long silence on the issue of Chinmayanand rape case, Bhartiya Janata Party's UP spokesperson, Harish Srivastava, on Wednesday told NDTV "Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP anymore. The law will take its course."

Israel's political battle: Israel's president meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his challenger Benny Gantz, on Wednesday, as the clock begins ticking on a one-week deadline for him to name someone to form a government.

PM Modi invites US companies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, told the companies in the United States that if they want to invest in a market with scale, they should come to India. He was addressing at Global Business Forum in New York.

