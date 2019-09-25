Nation Politics 25 Sep 2019 Jagan Reddy govt rem ...
Jagan Reddy govt removes Agriculture Debt Redemption Scheme brought by TDP

ANI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 8:06 pm IST
Special Chief Secretary to the government, Poonam Malakondaiah has issued the order stating to cancel the previous scheme.
In that wake, the present YSRCP government has cancelled the past government's scheme today.
 In that wake, the present YSRCP government has cancelled the past government's scheme today.

Amaravati: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government on Wednesday removed the Agriculture Debt Redemption Scheme, 2014, which was brought in by the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief Secretary to the government, Poonam Malakondaiah has issued the order stating to cancel the previous scheme.

 

Previous TDP government had promised during 2014 elections that it would waive the agriculture loans of farmers. After coming to power in 2014, the Naidu government announced waiving loans in five instalments. Of them, it had waived three installments only.

After 2019 elections, the TDP demanded newly formed YSRCP government to implement that particular scheme but YSRCP government is planning to implement another scheme 'Rytu Bharosa' (Assurance to Farmer).

In that wake, the present YSRCP government has cancelled the past government's scheme today.

 

...
Tags: n chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy, rytu bharosa
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


