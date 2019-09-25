Nation Crime 25 Sep 2019 'Chinmayanand no mor ...
Nation, Crime

'Chinmayanand no more a member of BJP': UP party spokesperson

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
'The law will take its course,' the spokesperson Harish Shrivastava added.
Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)
 Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Almost after a month long silence on the issue of Chinmayanand rape case, Bhartiya Janata Party's UP spokesperson, Harish Srivastava, on Wednesday told NDTV "Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP anymore. The law will take its course."

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, arrested last week after being accused of rape and blackmail by a young law student.

 

When asked to elaborate on when he stopped being a BJP member, Shrivastava said, "It's not a question of documents and we cannot give an exact date but Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP."

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chinmayanand, rape case, extortion, up, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

The body was tied from neck and was dragged for 15 kilometers near Mandi area of Hapur district. (Photo: Representational)

UP man dragged by bike and killed, motive unclear

Raut had said on September 19 that alliance between the two parties could break if Shiv Sena did not get 144 of the 288 seats. (Photo: ANI)

BJP won over 300 seats in LS polls after making Pulwama a poll issue: Sena

'India is being respected in a way which was rare in the past,' Jitendra Singh said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Not proud of Trump calling Modi India's father don't consider yourself Indian: Singh

Offering a piece of advice the letter added, ‘Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and above all Hindustaniyat do offer us space and opportunity to rebuild new bridges of understanding and inter-personal bonds.’ (Photo: ANI)

Muslim organisation lauds scrapping of Art 370, says time to rebuild new bridges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
 

PM Modi is India's Prime Minister, but to Donald Trump he's the 'king'

Modi also showered Trump with equal amounts of praise. (Photo: FIle)
 

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

Tharoor put up another photo of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to make his point that most Indian prime ministers have been popular abroad – not just Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gurgaon man stabs parents for giving 'less importance' to him

According to IANS report, a complaint in this regard has been received from Mayank Mehta, younger brother of the accused, an eye witness of the incident. (Representational Image)

ED files PMLA case in Maharastra bank case; books Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank. The registration of the case comes at a time when assembly polls are due in the state next month. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi man kills sister's friend over suspicion of affair

Pankaj is the eyewitness in the case as he saw his brother getting mercilessly attacked by the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Vadra opposes ED plea challenging his anticipatory bail in money laundering case

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore). The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (Photo: ANI)

Chattisgarh: Three killed as naxals blow up oil tanker

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham