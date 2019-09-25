'Chinmayanand no more a member of BJP': UP party spokesperson

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Almost after a month long silence on the issue of Chinmayanand rape case, Bhartiya Janata Party's UP spokesperson, Harish Srivastava, on Wednesday told NDTV "Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP anymore. The law will take its course."

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, arrested last week after being accused of rape and blackmail by a young law student.

When asked to elaborate on when he stopped being a BJP member, Shrivastava said, "It's not a question of documents and we cannot give an exact date but Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP."

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms.

