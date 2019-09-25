Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Punjab CM to lead al ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab CM to lead all-party delegation to Kartarpur Sahib on opening day on Nov 9

ANI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 8:21 pm IST
He directed the department to also design an information handbook detailing all events for the facilitation of the devotees.
The Chief Minister made the announcement while reviewing the progress of the various works related to the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations at the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak. (Photo: File)
 The Chief Minister made the announcement while reviewing the progress of the various works related to the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations at the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on the opening day of the corridor on November 9.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while reviewing the progress of the various works related to the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations at the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak. This was his second review meeting in a week, an official release said.

 

The delegation that will accompany the Chief Minister to the historic gurdwara would comprise all 117 Punjab MLAs, state Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, SGPC members, as well as members of Sant Samaj and representatives of each recognised state political party.

During the review meeting, Amarinder also announced that the Dera Baba Nanak road leading to Old Gurdwara Sahib towards the corridor would be named after late Akali leader Kuldeep Singh Wadala.

He asked Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal to ensure regular outflow of funds for all projects connected with the celebrations as it will be a grand occasion.

"If necessary, he could even cut the financial allocation of any other department," the Chief Minister told the Finance Minister.

Underlining the need to disseminate all necessary information regarding the main events, Amarinder asked the State Organising Committee to prepare a detailed audio-visual campaign to enable the devotees to plan their journey in advance.

He directed the department to also design an information handbook detailing all events for the facilitation of the devotees.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kartarpur sahib, amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Latest From Nation

It cited the Supreme Court order upholding the ban on the protest imposed by the Kerala High Court. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC restrains DMK from holding bandh in Coimbatore

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

Photo: Representational image

Goa to host Indian Maritime Conclave from October 3 to 5

In that wake, the present YSRCP government has cancelled the past government's scheme today. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy govt removes Agriculture Debt Redemption Scheme brought by TDP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala tourism ranks fourth globally in registering social media presence

When compared with the portals of other tourism departments in the country, Kerala retains its number one position by a huge margin. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre has adequate stock of onion, ready to provide it to states: Paswan

The retail price of onion shot up to Rs 70 per kilogram in the national capital due to a reduced supply of the crop owing to incessant rains and floods in many parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

India, Japan, US naval exercise Malabar begins tomorrow

The US Navy is being represented by USS McCampbell, a Los Angeles-Class Attack Submarine, and a 'P8A' Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft. (Photo: ANI Representational)

NRC will be implemented in WB, no Hindu will leave the country: Vijayvargiya

'Certain political parties and politicians are trying to instill fear among the general people over NRC by spreading canards,' BJP leader said. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu to review Parambikulam Aliyar treaty

Vijayan said that Chief Secretaries of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will meet once in six months. (Photo: ANI)

Government reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister

The release said that Ashima Goel continues to be one of the Part-time members and Sajjid Chinoy has been made as another part-time member. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham