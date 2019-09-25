Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Chinmayanand rape ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinmayanand rape case: UP law student arrested in extortion case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 25, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 10:46 am IST
The woman’s family alleged that the police arrived and dragged her out of the house ‘almost by force’, without even her slippers.
The arrest came a day after she was detained for questioning. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The 23-year-old law student who accused the former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday morning in an extortion case filed by the politician. The arrest came a day after she was detained for questioning.

According to NDTV report, the woman’s family alleged that the police arrived and dragged her out of the house ‘almost by force’, without even her slippers. She is likely to be produced before a court after a medical examination, reported News18.

 

On Monday, the woman was denied anticipatory bail by a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court. The court had observed that the special bench was formed to monitor the SIT probe and if the student wanted, she could apply for an anticipatory bail in a regular court.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier booked three of her friends after questioning them in connection to a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion.

According to the SIT chief Naveen Arora, the three had accepted their involvement in the case although the law student had denied the charges. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidence), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand who is in prison, admitted to the sexual harassment charges levelled against him. During an interrogation by the SIT on Friday, he had confessed to having called the law student for 'massages' while saying that he was ashamed of his act.

 

