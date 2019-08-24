Nation Other News 24 Aug 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Aug 24, 2019
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passes away: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at 12:07 pm on Saturday after battling months of ill health.

 

Qureshi speaks to Guterres over Kashmir: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to apprise him about the "evolving and delicate situation" in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP J&K chief slams Cong: BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that the Congressmen want bloodshed in the Valley and accused the opposition of instigating local youth to protest against Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Restrictions eased in Valley: Restrictions were lifted from most areas of Kashmir on Saturday, a day after strict curbs on the movement of people were imposed in the valley in view of the Friday prayers and the proposed march of separatists to the local United Nations military observer group office.

Namgyal suggests peaceful ways to deal with Pak: Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has said that the development in the region has taken a hit due to the successive wars fought in the cold desert and its people want peace now.

Modi in UAE: While interacting with the NRI business community in UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed  India as one of the most desired investment destination because of ''political stability'' and ''predictable policy framework''.

Political leaders should be allowed to visit Kashmir:  Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Saturday said that the government should allow political leaders to show solidarity with the people of Jammu-Kashmir.

PM Modi visits Bahrain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa during which they discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Commemorative stamp of Gandhi released: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday jointly released a commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

