Nation Politics 24 Aug 2019 Political stability ...
Nation, Politics

Political stability makes India attractive investment hub: PM in UAE

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 24, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
PM Modi is on the second leg of his three-nation visit -- France, UAE and Bahrain.
'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)
 'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: While interacting with the NRI business community in UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed  India as one of the most desired investment destination because of ''political stability'' and ''predictable policy framework''.

PM Modi also thanked the community members, saying they have made a vital contribution to India's economic growth.

 

Highlighting economic opportunities in India, he said that the government policies promote growth, generate employment avenues and boost 'Make in India'.

"We also see to it that investors get good returns on their investment," the Prime Minster said.

PM Modi reached UAE capital Abu Dhabi from Paris on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

During the visit, PM Modi will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and also formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

"Reached Abu Dhabi. Looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE. Deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit," PM Modi tweeted.

He will also receive the ''Order of Zayed'', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

From Abu Dhabi, PM Modi will visit Bahrain where he will hold talks with King Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region before returning to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meetings.

PM Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country. He would also meet and interact with the Indian diaspora during the visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests to further boost the comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also met UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and addressed the Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters after inaugurating a memorial at the foothills of the Mont Blanc mountain in the honour of the victims of two Air India crashes in France in 1950s and 1960s in which several Indians, including Homi J Bhabha, regarded as the father of India's nuclear programme, were killed.

...
Tags: uae, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Valued friend, political giant: Political leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley

Namgyal asserted, that Ladakhis are 'true patriots' and will not back out if it comes to another military confrontation to uphold the sovereignty of the country. (Photo: File)

Ladakh is with Centre but issues with Pak should be solved peacefully: BJP MP

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Nun, who protested against Bishop, served notice for complaint against superior

Jaitley was suffering from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma. (Photo: File | PTI)

RIP Arun Jaitley -- tall leader, economic reformist, cricket enthusiast...



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ladakh is with Centre but issues with Pak should be solved peacefully: BJP MP

Namgyal asserted, that Ladakhis are 'true patriots' and will not back out if it comes to another military confrontation to uphold the sovereignty of the country. (Photo: File)

Motive to check ground realties, not to create disturbance in J&K: NCP leader

Stressing that they should not be misunderstood, the senior politician said opposition leaders are equally concerned with regard to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Those who don't believe in Veer Savarkar should be beaten in public: Uddhav

The move was criticised by both NSUI and Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA). (Photo: File)

PM fulfilled Sardar Patel’s dream: Amit Shah on scrapping Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the passing out parade of IPS probationers at National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

AP: Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao hospitalised, stable

Assemble officials had paid a visit to his office on Friday evening in this regard. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham