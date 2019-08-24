Nation Politics 24 Aug 2019 Congressmen want blo ...
Nation, Politics

Congressmen want bloodshed in Kashmir: J&K BJP chief

ANI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 6:04 pm IST
A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport.
'On this holy day of Janmashtmi, Congress leaders and other leftist leaders should give the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, unity and patriotism,' Ravinder Raina said. (Photo: ANI)
Jammu: BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that the Congressmen want bloodshed in the Valley and accused the opposition of instigating local youth to protest against Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "I hope that all these leaders will visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and appeal for peace and harmony, and not instigate common youth. For the last 15 days, we have observed that they are instigating the common youth to come on the roads. Congressmen want bloodshed in the Kashmir valley."

 

He continued, "On this holy day of Janmashtmi, Congress leaders and other leftist leaders should give the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, unity and patriotism."

Accusing the Congress of "patronising terrorism and separatism", Raina said, "For the last 70 years, it is Congress party and all these leftists who gave a sense of separatism and supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir."

A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and was sent back an hour after landing in the city.

Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) were the part of the opposition all-party delegation.

The delegation was visiting Srinagar to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

...
Tags: bjp, ravinder raina, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


