Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 Former Union ministe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 24, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
The veteran BJP leader was critical and on life support for several weeks.
Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)
 Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at 12:07 pm on Saturday after battling months of ill health.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. Honourable Member of Parliament and former finance minister, government of India at 12:07 pm on 24 August, 2019," the AIIMS statement read.

 

The veteran BJP leader, who was brought in to the hospital on August 9, had been put on life support and was being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and France, spoke to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son and expressed his condolences. They insisted the PM not cancel his current foreign tour.

PM Modi tweeted, "Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual & legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, & expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed condolences on Jaitley's demise. "Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached AIIMS and Home Minister Amit Shah cut short his visit to Hyderabad and returned to Delhi following Jailtey's death. 

"Deeply pained by the demise of Arun Jaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me," Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Jaitley would always be remembered for "pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track". 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was leaving for Andhra Pradesh from Chennai, also rushed to New Delhi.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had often visited Jaitley in hospital while he was on life-support.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

He had undergone a kidney transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

As a consummate lawyer, Jaitley handled tricky political situations with ease, worked out winning electoral strategies and presented even the most complicated political, legal or business issues with clarity.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Valued friend, political giant: Political leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley

Namgyal asserted, that Ladakhis are 'true patriots' and will not back out if it comes to another military confrontation to uphold the sovereignty of the country. (Photo: File)

Ladakh is with Centre but issues with Pak should be solved peacefully: BJP MP

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Nun, who protested against Bishop, served notice for complaint against superior

'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)

Political stability makes India attractive investment hub: PM in UAE



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Valued friend, political giant: Political leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley

He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Nun, who protested against Bishop, served notice for complaint against superior

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

RIP Arun Jaitley -- tall leader, economic reformist, cricket enthusiast...

Jaitley was suffering from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma. (Photo: File | PTI)

UP: Woman given triple talaq for giving birth to girl child in Ayodhya

Zafrin Anjum, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, a girl. (Photo: ANI)

'Will respond to Siddaramaiah at an appropriate time,' says HD Kumaraswamy

'I will react to Sidharamaiah's allegations at an appropriate time, now it is not the right time to react. The political scenario is not right at this point in time. It is time for all secular parties to fight united. Talks of breaking political relationships are not correct,' Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham