Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 Govt. should allow p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt. should allow politicians to show solidarity with J&K residents: D Raja

ANI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
D Raja also demanded an explanation on the government's stand on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior CPI leader D Raja talking to media. (Photo: ANI)
 Senior CPI leader D Raja talking to media. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Saturday said that the government should allow political leaders to show solidarity with the people of Jammu-Kashmir.

On being asked about the statement of Jammu and Kashmir administration in which they had appealed to political leaders to not visit Srinagar as it will cause inconvenience to people, Raja said that he has not been communicated anything in this regard.

 

"Allow political leaders to visit the city of Srinagar. They can express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," D Raja appealed to the government.

D Raja also demanded an explanation on the government's stand on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Earlier, the issue was considered to be bilateral but then the American President openly intervened and he talked to our Prime Minister and Pakistan's Prime Minister and it became trilateral. And now our government is talking to every other head of the state. As citizens we are asking what is our government's position on Jammu and Kashmir," D Raja said.

A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and D Raja attempted to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir today in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

However, they were sent back immediately after arriving in the valley.

Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) were part of the opposition's all-party delegation.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, opposition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert

Annoyed over not getting his money back despite repeated demands, Gautam stabbed Khan to death with a knife at a construction site in Ghodbunder Road area in May 2015. (Photo: Representational)

Labourer gets life term for killing contractor in Maharashtra

'On this holy day of Janmashtmi, Congress leaders and other leftist leaders should give the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood, unity and patriotism,' Ravinder Raina said. (Photo: ANI)

Congressmen want bloodshed in Kashmir: J&K BJP chief

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday at the age of 66. He was admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: File)

Bar lost 'eminent jurist', 'legal luminary': Lawyers' bodies on Jaitley's demise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir Valley

The officials said the situation remained peaceful on Friday and there were no reports of any untoward incident. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka govt signs MoU with AAI for development of Kalaburagi airport

Till now, a total expenditure of Rs 230 crore has been incurred on development and construction of Kalaburagi airport, the release said adding about Rs 22 crore has been spent on acquisition of 742 acres of land and Rs 208 crore for the construction work. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Has any BJP leader said stop demonising the opposition and its leader?' asks Sibal

'Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to 'stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders'?' Sibal asked (Photo: FIle)

Bihar man held for simultaneously working on three govt posts

Absconding Ram managed to fool the government for three decades until his triple scam was exposed by the department authorities. (Photo: ANI)

'Long innings as a public figure': Sonia Gandhi on Jaitley's death

Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham