News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Government's attempt in boosting economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, announced a series of incentives for affordable and middle class housing and allocated a special window to provide last mile funding for such projects with a fund of Rs 20,000 crore.

Trump backs Netanyahu in elections: US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, confirmed that Hamza bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

DMK criticises Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' theory: Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment that Hindi can play a key role in ‘uniting the country’ has triggered reactions from various quarters in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. DMK’s M K Stalin demanded that the home minister take back his statement.

Babri Masjid Demolition case: The SC on Friday asked the Muslim parties about the origins of the holiest place in Islam as their counsel contested the stand of Ram Janmabhoomi (birthplace of Ram) being a juristic personality (a legal entity having stakes in the case) in the Ayodhya title dispute. The query was put forth as the judges wanted to know the Muslim parties' stand on Ram Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Ram having stakes in the Ayodya title dispute.

Prez Kovind in Switzerland: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the presence of Mayor and President of Canton Vaud and other dignitaries in Switzerland. Kovind said, "Mahatma Gandhi's life teaches us many things. He built his first hermitage in India on the banks of River Sabarmati. Today, we have brought him to the banks of Lake Geneva."

Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar emails to CBI: After failing to appear before the investigating agency earlier on Saturday, Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar emailed to CBI asking more time to appear for investigation in connection with multi-crore saradha chit fund scam.

Cong attacks Sitharaman over Rs 70,000-crore package: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "clueless" in dealing with the economic slowdown and termed the latest steps announced by her to boost the economy as "cosmetic" and "piecemeal".

SIT, UP student at Chinmayanand's home for evidence: The postgraduate student who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape on Saturday gave a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations. The woman was asked by the SIT to submit whatever evidence she had against the former Union minister. The special investigation team questioned the student on Friday and collected evidence from Chinmayanand's bedroom here, sources said on Saturday.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Saturday said that it is imperative to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi to counter stubble burning during the winter season.

Facilities for Kartarpur pilgrims by Pak: Closing gap on a number of key issues, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed that over 5000 pilgrims can visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib every day using the corridor and would be provided free pick and drop, medical services, and lunch during the yatra. The discussions in this regard were held during a special meeting on the Kartarpur corridor between the two countries in Lahore.

