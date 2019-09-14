Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 Growth in industrial ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Growth in industrial production, fixed investment reviving economy: FM

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
The govt's previous policy measures included support for auto sector, reduction in tax, and additional liquidity for banks.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, said there are clear signs of revival of industrial production and fixed investment after economic growth plunged to a six-year low.

At a press conference called to announce the third part of the stimulus package for the economy, she said measures are being taken to improve credit outflow from banks.

 

Also, transmission of interest rate cuts is being effected by banks, she said, adding she will meet heads of public sector lenders on September 19 to review the transmission.

The Reserve Bank of India has since February cut the benchmark interest rate by 110 basis points but banks have lagged in transmitting the lower rates to borrowers.

The government has been pressing banks to link borrowing rates to an external benchmark to speed up the transmission of rate cuts.

India's GDP growth decreased for the fifth consecutive quarter in April-June 2019 to 5 per cent, the lowest in six years.

This was on the back of faltering domestic demand, with both private consumption and investment proving lackluster.

The government's previous policy measures to stimulate the economy included support for the automobile sector, a reduction in capital gains tax, and additional liquidity support for shadow banks.

Accompanying structural reforms included a further easing of the foreign direct investment (FDI) regime and consolidation of the public banking sector.

In order to boost exports, the government would cut turnaround time in ports, airports via use of technology, she said.

She further said, "India to hold annual mega shopping festivals like Dubai Shopping Festival to boost exports."

The government has provided an export credit of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore which will be available for exports after priority sector lending tag.

Also, Export Credit Guarantee Corp (EGC) would expand scope of export credit insurance scheme and the incentive to cost Rs 1,700 crore per annum.

The government will initiate fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits in GST to facilitate timely tax refunds.

The interest on housing building advance will be lowered to revive the real estate sector, FM said.

The government would provide a special window for last mile funding for housing projects that have turned non-NPA and not under NCLT. The objective behind all this was to focus on construction of unfinished units.

Further, External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) guidelines would be relaxed to facilitate financing home buyers who would eligible under the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana). This would be an addition to the existing norms for ECB for affordable housing.

Sitharaman said the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows were robust as of now and there was a sign of revival. She said the forex reserves (Foreign exchange reserves) have gone up particularly in August end.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

While slapping the official, they closed the main door of the house to stop him from escaping. Other women are seen joining the woman in hitting the official and abusing him. The official tries to pacify the women but they refuse to back off. Other officials present on the site, however, refused to intervene. (Photo: File | Representational)

Madhya Pradesh women beat police official accused of molestation during raid

NRC list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)

Conduct NRC exercise in Bihar: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh

He said the people of the region are extremely happy with the new UT status. (Photo: File)

Ladakh BJP MP blames undefined LAC for frequent border row with China

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised those who vandalising statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district saying those involved in such acts cannot destroy the greatness of these people. (Photo: File)

By vandalising statues you cannot destroy greatness: Priyanka Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
 

Gifts received by Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

One of the attractions of the auction is a portrait of PM Narendra Modi, at a base price of Rs 2.5 lakh, done on silk. (Photo courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in)
 

Fans give birthday gift to Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

Dream Girl poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Conduct NRC exercise in Bihar: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh

NRC list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka: Woman sexually assaulted by priest on pretext of performing special ritual

Normal life remains affected in Kashmir

The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hindu Sena blackens Delhi's Babar Road signage, demands it be renamed

'We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC,' said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta. (Photo: ANI)

Pak army raises white flag at LoC to recover bodies of their soldiers

On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies. Indian Army respects the dead and so permitted the same, said sources. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham