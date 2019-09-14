World Asia 14 Sep 2019 Kartarpur: Free pick ...
Kartarpur: Free pick and drop, medical services for pilgrims; 5000 can visit daily

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 5:32 pm IST
The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is nearly four kilometers away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India.
Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539. (Photo: File)
Lahore: Closing gap on a number of key issues, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed that over 5000 pilgrims can visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib every day using the corridor and would be provided free pick and drop, medical services, and lunch during the yatra, Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said.

The discussions in this regard were held during a special meeting on the Kartarpur corridor between the two countries in Lahore.

 

The two sides agreed that the Indian citizens will be given a corridor card at the beginning of the yatra, while their passports would be submitted to the management and would be given back to them upon their return.

"Daily, 5000 Yatri will visit the Gurudwara. Timings will be from Namaz a Fajr to Namaz a Magrab," the ETPB said.

PKR 10 lakh would be spent per day to provide free lunch to all the pilgrims. In addition, free medical services will be provided to the yatris, and rangers will be deployed at all times for their security.

"Noble Global Company will provide pick and drop services from/to a fixed point. Lunch would be served free of cost to all the yatris. Rs 10 Lakh per day will be spent for Yatris' lunch at the cost of Rs 200 per person," said the ETPB

Tags: kartarpur corridor, gurudwara kartarpur sahib, guru nanak dev, gurdwara darbar sahib


