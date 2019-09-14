World Europe 14 Sep 2019 President Kovind unv ...
World, Europe

President Kovind unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Switzerland

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 9:59 pm IST
Speaking on the occasion, Kovind said, 'Mahatma Gandhi's life teaches us many things'.
On Friday, Kovind led the delegation-level talks along with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer and witnessed the signing and exchange of MOUs/agreements between two countries. (Photo: ANI)
 On Friday, Kovind led the delegation-level talks along with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer and witnessed the signing and exchange of MOUs/agreements between two countries. (Photo: ANI)

Villeneuve: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi here in the presence of Mayor and President of Canton Vaud and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Kovind said, "Mahatma Gandhi's life teaches us many things. He built his first hermitage in India on the banks of River Sabarmati. Today, we have brought him to the banks of Lake Geneva."

 

He continued: "It is a fitting tribute to a man who loved nature and cared so much for it. His legacy shall inspire us as we work together to tackle climate change and to conserve our ecology."

Adding that Mahatma Gandhi believed in the oneness of humanity and embraced all cultures and all peoples, the President said, "As two democracies with a deep respect for diversity, Mahatma Gandhi shall continue to guide us in our shared journey to bring peace and joy for one and all."

On Friday, Kovind led the delegation-level talks along with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer and witnessed the signing and exchange of MOUs/agreements between two countries.

Kovind is currently on a three-nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia since September 9. He arrived in Switzerland on Thursday following the successful completion of his bilateral engagements in Iceland.

He will leave for Slovenia --the final leg of his state visit to three nations-- tomorrow.

...
Tags: ram nath kovind, mahatma gandhi


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

Trump backs Netanyahu in upcoming elections

The 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and a son of his third wife, Hamza, thought to be about 30 years old, was

US confirms death of Osama's son Hamza bin Laden

Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur: Free pick and drop, medical services for pilgrims; 5000 can visit daily

Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the Mission in the Congo Leila Zerrougui offered her condolences to the family and friends of the peacekeeper, as well as to the people and Government of India. (Photo: Representational | Twitter)

Indian peacekeeper’s body found in Congo lake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian-origin cop suspended for 'misusing' work computer, looking up David Beckham

The 48-year-old, who is currently on sick leave from Leicestershire Police, now faces a misconduct inquiry and disciplinary action by the police force over his illegal searches, which included looking up information on English football star David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham. (Photo: File)

UK PM Boris Johnson to hold talks with Juncker next week

Earlier this week, Johnson failed at his second attempt to force an early election in the country where he could not gather the required two-thirds majority. (Photo: AP)

UK won’t run out of toilet paper but fruits could be in short supply after Brexit

Murrells said that fruit like apples, pears, blueberries and strawberries might have to be transported more expensively via air freight from the Southern hemisphere to avoid congested ports. (Photo: ANI)

Frenchman dies while having sex on office trip, Court says 'workplace accident'

The man, identified as M Xavier, had travelled to the Loiret region in 2013 for his employer TSO, a railway construction company, where he had sex with a 'complete stranger'. (Representational Image)

Former French PM to go on trial in February over fake jobs scandal

Fillon faces charges of misusing public money over a long period from 1998 to 2013, concealing the offence, and failing to meet standards over transparency in public life. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham