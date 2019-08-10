News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Sigh of relief for Kashmiri: A couple of phones in the DC office are the only means of communication open for Kashmiri people to speak to people outside the state from 10 am to 5 pm.

Trump's photo sparks controversy: A photo of US President Donald Trump smiling broadly and giving a thumbs-up as his wife, Melania, cradled a baby orphaned in the El Paso, Texas mass shooting has become a social media talking point days after the first lady posted it on Twitter.

Andhra to be role model for India: Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed on these aspects, highlighting that with the backing of the people of the state, his government could "stand as a role model for the rest of the country".

PM to feature on Discovery show: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the middle of a crisis, was an example of calm and cheerfulness, said the host of ‘Man vs Wild’ and adventure junkie Bear Grylls ahead of the premiere of his special episode with the Prime Minister.

ML Kattar stirs controversy: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked controversy saying that people from Haryana could now get brides from Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 35A, under which Kashmiri women would lose property rights if they marry a person from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Hafiz Saeed's trial: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan will take up the terror financing charges against Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jammat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed on September 2, an official said on Friday.

Arun Jaitley's health update: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after her complained of palpitations and restlessness and is “haemodynamically stable”.

Raj Thackeray on Article 370: Latching onto the clampdown imposed in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday claimed that Maharashtra might similarly be disintegrated using force.

Congress-CPI(M) join hands for assembly polls: The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state.

Kim Jong-Un's beautiful letter to Trump: United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he received a "beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on the ongoing military exercises between the US and South Korea.

Congress dissents over Centre's Article 370 move: After the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday in his tweet had backed Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 move, he, however, has received a large support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Russia backs India on Jammu and Kashmir decision: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Saturday endorsed India's move of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, saying the exercise was "carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India."

Cochin airport to resume its flight operations soon: Cochin International Airport in Kerala will resume flight operations from Sunday noon, which were stalled since Friday due to heavy rains in the state, airport officials said on Saturday.

