Flight operations at Cochin International Airport to resume 12 pm tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 10, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 3:09 pm IST
The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport.
Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala will resume flight operations from Sunday noon, which were stalled since Friday due to heavy rains in the state, airport officials said on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala will resume flight operations from Sunday noon, which were stalled since Friday due to heavy rains in the state, airport officials said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Cochin: Cochin International Airport in Kerala will resume flight operations from Sunday noon, which were stalled since Friday due to heavy rains in the state, airport officials said on Saturday.

 "Airport is ready. Flight operations will resume at 12 noon tomorrow. That is ahead of deadline. Airlines are instructed to facilitate services accordingly," a Cochin International Airport Limited Spokesperson told reporters here Saturday.

 

The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport, reported news agency PTI.

"Ferry operation was successfully carried out. Six out of eight stranded aircraft departed, while the remaining two will fly to their destinations tomorrow as scheduled services," he said.

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days and claiming 42 lives, bringing back the memories of the worst floods in August last year.

“As the apron area is waterlogged due to the flood, all aircraft operations have been suspended at Kochi airport till 9 am on August 9,” said a statement issued earlier on Thursday by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).

On Friday, the Kerala Government has declared holiday for the day across the state. Schools and colleges are shut in all 14 districts of the southern state on Friday, except state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Red alert had been issued on Thursday by the Kerala government in four districts: Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

(With inputs from agencies)

