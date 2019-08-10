Nation Politics 10 Aug 2019 Cong leaders back Jy ...
Nation, Politics

Cong leaders back Jyotiraditya Scindia for his stand on Centre's J&K move

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Tarun Bhanot, who is considered close to Kamal Nath, Narayan Tripathi, Hardeep Singh Dang were among the leaders who backed Centre's move.
After the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday in his tweet had backed Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 move, he, however, has received a large support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 After the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday in his tweet had backed Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 move, he, however, has received a large support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday in his tweet had backed Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 move, he, however, has received a large support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot, who is considered close to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Mandsaur MLA Hardeep Singh Dang were among the leaders who have backed the Centre's move. "Whenever it's about the nation, we should all rise above politics. Politicising certain issues is wrong," Bhanot said.

 

Silawat also backed Scindia's statements over the issue. "Scindia is a senior and experienced leader, so he has made the statements only after serious thought," he said.

Narayan Tripathi, one of the two rebel MLAs of opposition BJP in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, surprisingly, has also supported the decision on Jammu and Kashmir. The Health Minister Tulsi Silawat has also supported Scindia's Tuesday tweet.

"Such difficult decisions can be taken in national interest only by a man like Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah's historic decision has made the country proud of him," Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Maihar seat of the Satna district, tweeted in Hindi.

Scindia, a former MP from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, had tweeted: "I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country's interest and I support this."

His tweet was contrary to the Congress's stance on the issue. The party had put up a vociferous opposition to the centre over the issue in parliament, saying due process was not followed and stakeholders were not consulted before taking the decision.

...
Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, congress, narendra modi, article 370, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Valentina Elangbam, a 9-year-old from Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district has been made the ambassador of

Want to plant trees on all deforested hills: 9-yr-old Valentina Elangbam

Khattar is not new to making courting controversy. (Photo: ANI)

'Haryana people could now get brides from Kashmir,' says Manohar Lal Khattar

With no let-up in rains, the flood situation in Karnataka remained grim on Saturday as most of the rivers in the state were in spate. (Photo: File)

Karnataka flood situation remains grim, most rivers in spate

Police have registered a case in the matter. (Representational Image)

Video: Angry Haryana youth pushes BMW in river after father denies Jaguar car request



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's youth borrowing big to get married

22 per cent of all respondents in Mumbai the highest in any category applied for loans to fund their marriage.
 

Severe warning issued for millions of iPhone owners

Apple has recently activated a software in the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR which sends a warning to users if they try to replace their iPhone’s batteries anywhere except from Apple.
 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong, CPI(M) share seats for Bengal bypolls after Lok Sabha debacle

The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state. (Photo: File)

TRS leader G Vivek joins BJP

Vivek is Vice-Chairman of Visaka industries. (Photo: ANI)

Thar Express departs for Karachi on time but uncertainty looms

The Thar Express to Karachi left Bhagat ki Kothi station here at its scheduled time at 1 am Saturday, officials said, amid apprehension that its run may end a few hours later at Munabao, the last station on the Indian side of the border. (Photo: ANI)

CWC meet to pick next party president begins

Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leader and the Congress Legislature Party. (Photo: File)

CS gets Telangana High Court notice on state land for TRS

Telangana High Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham